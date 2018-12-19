Khloe Kardashian's Daily Routine With Baby True Is Totally Inspiring

Khloé Kardashian has arguably lived most of her life in the spotlight, as part of a family of sisters who are famous for being exceptionally tuned into their looks and, more recently, for other ventures. It hasn't always been easy for the Good American designer, but fortunately she seems to be one of those people who knows how to deal with living in a world so deeply entrenched in outer beauty. And she's making sure she's raising her daughter with a similar grounded foundation in loving herself. Khloé Kardashian's daily routine with baby True is all about affirmations, even if she's still too little to fully understand what's happening.

The Revenge Body host is in the process of launching her own makeup brand with best friend Malika Haqq, Becca Cosmetics BFF Collection, as Allure reported, and clearly has beauty routines on the mind. Not just because of her new business venture, of course, but because of the very nature of almost everything she does as a businesswoman, celebrity, and mother; it's all about those visuals. As Khloé told Refinery29, she's managed to hold onto a healthy dose of self-esteem in the face of frequent comments about her looks because of her family's support, "No matter the criticism I've received in my life, I've never believed any of it because my family made me feel otherwise."

And she has every intention of passing that inner strength on to the next generation.

Khloé is concerned with making sure her 8-month-old daughter True grows up feeling like she's a beautiful person no matter what she might read or see on social media. As she told Refinery29 in that same interview:

I do affirmations with True every single day. She's only a few months old, but we stand in the mirror, and I say something to her reflection, and I pretend she’s saying it back to herself. Social media is a gift and a curse, but I really want to make my daughter feel beautiful and teach her that makeup is fun but, at the end of the day, none of us need it. Let it just be something you enjoy.

While doing daily affirmations with an 8-month-old baby might seem a little odd, Live Science noted that babies as young as six months can understand you when you are talking to them. And even if they don't have the tools to comprehend the words, they can certainly understand the emotions behind those words. As little ones are trying to piece together what the world around them is meant to look like, a daily affirmation reminding them of their beauty and power certainly can't hurt anything in the long run.

If anyone out there understands the subtle art of holding your head high in the face of terrible criticism, it's definitely Khloé Kardashian. She has been the target of so much anger and judgment and body shaming through the years, and yet she comes across as a genuinely kind person.

If she manages to pass that knowledge down to her little girl, she'll have scored a pretty incredible parenting win indeed.

