Being the daughter of Khloé Kardashian definitely has its privileges. First of all, as a well-seasoned fun aunt you just know you're always going to have a good time. Second, her genes are obviously pretty good. And third you get all the presents in all the land forever. Good ones too. Khloé's daughter True got the most extra gift you've ever seen from a friend, and she's not the only Kardashian/Jenner baby to get one. That's right, kids. Matching presents.

True Thompson, daughter to Khloé and her Cleveland Cavaliers' boyfriend Tristan Thompson, is living the high life in Los Angeles these days. And she's still only just four months old. The little girl has become her mother's favorite subject on social media (well, that and getting into shape, I guess, but I'm more partial to True posts myself), and fans can't seem to get enough of the gorgeous little girl. I think it might have something to do with the fact that Khloé has always looked like the coolest aunt going on the family's reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, so it's really so lovely to see her with her own baby. There's also this; seeing little babies with lavish presents they don't understand is hilariously charming. And True's most recent gift, which her mom shared on Instagram on Thursday, is basically extra extra.

Your eyes do not deceive you, my friend. You definitely are looking at True Thompson sitting in a child-sized Bentley being driven by a teddy bear (I suppose because Bentleys are British and the steering wheel is on the right, or maybe because True is too young to drive). The Good American designer captioned the photo:

I’m not sure what’s cuter, the cute teddy bear driving the Bentley truck or True’s cheeks and smile 😩 Thank you Auntie Kimora and family for the precious gift! 💕🌈💕

The gift of a miniature Bentley apparently came from family friend Kimora Lee Simmons, clothing designer and model, according to Elle. And she didn't give just one little Bentley. According to Khloé's Instagram Story, there's a veritable little fleet of baby Bentleys for the KarJenner tots. One for Kim Kardashian West's 6-month-old baby girl Chi and another for Kylie Jenner's 6-month-old daughter Stormi, as the Revenge Body host noted in her Instagram Story:

Oh my god I just came back from the gym and look what Kimora Lee sent to the girls. This one is for Stormi, this is for Chicago, this is for my True mama. Oh my god thank you, thank you!

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

So two quick things here. First, I sort of feel bad for Dream Kardashian, the 1-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. I feel like she should get one as well... although I doubt she's suffering from a shortage of cool toys and such. Second, how adorable are those three babies going to be, fake cruising around in their tiny Bentleys? I'm already dying.

Here's a picture of True and Chi to remind you of all the good things we have to look forward to.

There are way more perks to being Khloé Kardashian's daughter than just the gifts, although they are pretty spectacular. There's also all of that love spilling out of her constantly directed at one tiny human. Her baby girl True. Her joy over becoming a mom is genuinely infectious.

It's a pretty happy time for the KarJenner clan, although you probably wouldn't know it if you were watching KUWTK. But keep in mind those feuding episodes were filmed ages ago. These days, I have a feeling it's all baby joy everywhere. And pretty soon, three little Bentleys will be driving three little girls around. It's going to be adorable.