The Kardashians are all about the holidays. Their Christmas parties have become almost hilariously over-the-top over the years, always managing to boast a full complement of celebrities on hand and about a million Christmas trees, too. Birthdays are the same — I'm sure we all remember Khloé Kardashian's daughter True celebrating her half-birthday (when she turned 6 months old) with a massive cupcake party. And with Easter just around the corner, you have to wonder what sort of extravaganza Mama Khloé might be planning for her baby this year? Well, Khloé Kardashian's Easter books for True point to a far more subdued and spiritual holiday, because life is all about balance, right?

April is a big month for baby True, daughter of the Good American jean designer and her ex-boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson. True turns 1 year old on April 12, and she also celebrates her very first Easter. While her birthday will obviously fall before Easter, which happens on April 21 this year, it seems her mom has already been putting a decent amount of thought into how she would like to celebrate the holiday with her little girl.

While she might eventually be interested in looking into some of the more secular aspects of the holidays (chocolate eating, the confusing legend of the Easter bunny, painting eggs, etc.), she was already starting to give some thought to children's books about the resurrection of Christ to share with the Kardashian kids. In March she tweeted that she was looking for some recommendations.

I understand why Khloé might want a little guidance when it comes to sharing the story of Easter with little kids; after all, trying to convey the tale of Jesus Christ being nailed to the cross, as per Bible Study Tools, and then rising from the dead could be tricky for young kids. Fortunately, Khloé's followers were quick to offer some helpful suggestions.

Like The Berenstain Bears' version of The Easter Story, for instance.

The Revenge Body host liked the idea of Mama Bear and Papa Bear's gentle way with words so much she ended up doubling down and buying The Berenstain Bears: The Very First Easter, as she shared on her Instagram Stories.

Apparently Khloé decided on a smattering of different books to help her encourage the KarJenner kids, all of them under 10, to remember the original, religious reason why we celebrate Easter every year. Books like The World Is Awake: A Celebration of Everyday Blessings by Linsey Davis, and Easter Love Letters From God by Nellist Glenys.

True is going to have plenty of bedtime stories to choose from for Easter this year.

I'm fairly certain that True will have some sort of amazingly splashy birthday celebration, much as her cousins Stormi and Chicago did just a few months ago, as per Yahoo! News, when they turned 1 as well. But her mom is clearly looking to find some sort of balance with her daughter. Trying to encourage her to understand the meaning and importance behind spiritual holidays.

At least she's got the books to back her up.