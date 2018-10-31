Khloé Kardashian is just loving the heck out of this Halloween season. While the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan have always been fans of dressing up seriously sexy for the holiday, this year marks a change for Khloé. Because this year the 34-year-old Good American designer is a mom for the first time to 6-month-old baby girl True Thompson, and she is going into autumn overdrive. Between the pumpkin patch visit and several adorable costume changes, Khloé Kardashian's first Halloween with baby True is clearly a total blast.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star has been having a pretty great time documenting her Halloween so far. Even though she and True, who she shares with Cleveland Cavaliers' boyfriend Tristan Thompson, took a trip to Bali with the rest of the family just days before Halloween, she's still all over the most Instagram-worthy holiday for babies in particular. And who could blame her? True is one of those super sweet looking little babies who always looks hilariously chill about having her picture taken. No matter where her mom sets her up or what she's doing with her, True is pretty much always ready for her close-up. Which is great considering her mom seems to have a decently long list of cute photo shoots to celebrate her baby's first Halloween.

First up? Obviously the iconic pumpkin patch photo op. Khloé's older sister Kourtney took an adorable pic of baby True at a pumpkin patch outside of Los Angeles when the family enjoyed an outing on Oct. 14. As ever, True looks unconcerned.

Since then Khloé has been excitedly doing little costume changes for her baby girl. The Revenge Body host even gave her followers the heads-up that she planned to have several costumes for True.

Thankfully Khloé has stuck to her word. Just six days before Halloween she gave us a taste of the theme for at least one of True's costume. Unicorns.

On Wednesday the proud mom posted a series of photos featuring not just True dressed as a unicorn, but herself in a matching unicorn onesie as well. She captioned the post, "Happy Halloween!!!! It’s our first Halloween together!!!! She’s too cute to spook!! (Don’t judge me, I have more costumes to post lol)."

This Halloween is extra exciting for the KarJenner family, of course, because True isn't the only little baby to be enjoying her first Halloween. Kim Kardashian-West welcomed her third baby, little girl Chicago, in January and she joined in on the fun with True and her mom in one picture.

Khloé was nowhere near finished with the costume changes.

Please enjoy True Thompson as the cutest little panda bear you ever did see.

A pink fuzzy lamb.

A hilarious-looking llama.

And finally, mother and daughter dressed in matching tiger costumes for Halloween.

I'm sure you see what I mean when I say that Khloé Kardashian left no stone unturned when celebrating True's first Halloween. There's only one drawback — how will she ever beat this year's costume next year?

Time will tell.