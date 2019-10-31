Khloe Kardashian's Halloween Costume For Daughter True Is So ~*Magical*~

Nobody does the holidays like the Kardashians. Whether momager Kris Jenner is renting out an ice skating rink for Christmas or the whole family is sitting down at the most amazing Thanksgiving table you will ever see in your entire life, this family knows how to celebrate special occasions. Especially if we're talking about costumes for Halloween. The entire family gets super involved in dressing up for the spooky holiday, but obviously their kids totally steal the show every year. And this year, Khloé Kardashian's Halloween costume for True is incredible. In fact, it's a total tutu dream.

The Good American designer is celebrating her second Halloween with 17-month-old daughter True, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. This year things look a little different, of course, since True is fully mobile and walking around on her own. But fortunately for Kardashian, her little girl is still at a stage where her mom gets to pick out all of her costumes (it gets so much harder when they get older and decide they want to choose for themselves).

It looks as though the proud mom is going to attempt several different Halloween looks while she still gets to do all the choosing, and her first look is pretty adorable. As Khloé shared on Instagram on Wednesday evening, True is going for a sweet, dreamy vibe with a Swan Lake look... complete with tutu and stuffed swan.

As adorable as True obviously looks in her Swan Lake costume, the mom in me can't help panicking over the fact that it is pure white. But I suppose the potential spill hazards are a small price to pay for such a delicious little costume. And this look could well be something specifically used just for a photo shoot since Kardashian noted in the photo's caption, "SwanLake with TuTu Halloween look 1 ... You know I have many more to share."

If Kardashian plans on a repeat of last year, fans can expect a veritable Halloween fashion show from baby True as Halloween wears on. In 2018 little True sported a panda costume, a lamb, and finally a pink unicorn that matched her mom's own pink unicorn onesie.

It should be interesting to see what the Revenge Body host chooses for the rest of True's Halloween costumes, although I suspect they will be on the cute rather than scary spectrum. With any luck, this year fans might even get to see all of the Kardashian/Jenner little ones together for a group Halloween photo in their costumes. Kylie Jenner has already shared one of her 19-month-old daughter Stormi's costumes, a replica of her own dress from the Met Gala. Kim Kardashian West has yet to share 19-month-old daughter Chicago's costume, but let's cut her some slack since she has four kids, including new baby boy Psalm. She has a lot on her plate.

As for Khloé Kardashian and True, I expect they will enjoy Halloween on a different level this year. Now that she's mobile and more aware, she can actually go trick-or-treating, which means her mom can eat her candy, it's a win-win.