Khloé Kardashian has now officially been a mom for 10 months to baby girl True Thompson. And anyone who follows her social media feed knows she is having the time of her life with True. The two of them are forever wearing matching or coordinated outfits and goofing around and hosting play dates with the other Kardashian/Jenner babies. But there's a big difference between having a great time as a mom and feeling like yourself, you know? Well know Khloé Kardashian revealed she finally has her "mojo" back, apparently, and it only took her 10 months to get there. Which is actually not that bad.

The Good American jean designer welcomed True in April 2018 in Cleveland with boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers' player Tristan Thompson. She and baby True are spending most of their time in Los Angeles these days while Thompson is on the road, according to E! News, which makes sense because the whole KarJenner clan is on hand to offer her support and also hang out together. After all, there are so many kids in the family now it must be a barrel of laughs.

While Khloé obviously adores every moment she gets with True, there's something to be said for feeling like yourself after the momentous change of having a baby. And sometimes maybe all you need is a really terrific haircut.

On Wednesday, Feb. 13, Khloé shared a photo of herself sporting a sleek new bob and wrote that she feels as though she's got her "mojo" back.

"I'm addicted to my short hair! I asked Andrew to cut a few more inches off ... i love this length!! I love my glam!! 10 months after giving birth and I’m finally feeling like I’m getting my mojo back! Woooo wooo," she captioned the shot.

The reality is having a baby really takes the "you" out of you in the beginning. Not just physically, but suddenly caring about a person that much and the massive priority shift sort of cosmically alters you in a way that can feel pretty unexpected, even if you thought you were prepared.

And while there isn't a specific timeline for when all moms should get their ~*mojo*~ back, it seems like the 10 month rule is sitting well with at least one person: Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez is a mom of twins herself, according to E! News, and took to Khloé's Instagram to confirm that it took her about "10 to 12 months" to feel better. But then she was "back and better than ever."

Now that Khloé has her mojo back, I'm excited to see what she'll do differently, Because she was already living a pretty fabulous life from the looks of things — it's hard to imagine it getting better. But maybe her mojo coupled with J.Lo's approval and her new kicky hairstyle will change the direction of her life. Maybe she'll become like a motivational speaker or a belly dancer or something. Or maybe she'll be like the rest of us if we're lucky — a new mom who loves her daughter and is learning to find balance by loving herself.