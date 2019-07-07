There tends to be varying schools of thought when it comes to keeping up with those Kardashians. On one side you have fans who love to follow the famous family, while the other half seems to get a big kick out of hating everything they do. Those are the extremes, of course, and while there are plenty of shades in between, it's the extremists who tend to interact with them on social media. Sometimes good, sometimes bad, but Khloé Kardashian's response to a critic accusing her of spoiling daughter True actually ended up being genuinely insightful. And who knows, maybe she was able to turn one critic into a fan with her patient and thoughtful reply.

Khloé took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet video of her 1-year-old daughter True sitting in a little toy car. Well okay, it wasn't just any toy car — it was a shiny pink motorized Bentley for babies. True seems like she's having a pretty good time in the car, but that's not really saying much because that sweet little girl always seems to be having a great time. As her mom noted in the caption on the Instagram post, "I have so much fun with her."

One social media user took umbrage with the Revenge Body host's video of her daughter in the little Bentley, as captured by the Instagram page Comments by Celebs. The user wrote on Khloé's video:

Great, another kardashian in a Bentley. You guys are so oblivious to how your excessive spending looks to the outside world. I really loved your family's story and now just can't bare to watch as you spend all this money on worthless materialism. So sad.

This is obviously not the first time a member of the Kardashians has been called out for being too materialistic, of course. But this time around, Khloé decided to respond. She initially pointed out that True's car was a toy and that there's "no reason to get sad over a toy."

And this is where the conversation got interesting.

The original poster thanked Khloé for her response and went on to note that she has a lot of influence at her disposal. Which had the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star responding with some thoughtful insight. She noted, "Yes, I do choose to spoil my daughter. I want to spoil her with love as well with material items. She will also be raised with values, responsibilities, chores, respect, self love... We all work hard and we are able to spend out money in the way that we choose. I hope that's what comes across to 'the outside world,' To lead with love above anything else."

It can be difficult to watch the Kardashians and not feel a slight twinge of envy every now and again. They have so many advantages that most people could never even dream of enjoying. But on the flip side of that coin is this idea that they somehow owe the "outside world" an opinion of their life.

Kudos to Khloé for keeping her cool, responding with grace and kindness, and ultimately trying to change the conversation. To one less mired in judgment and opening the door to the idea that she can use her money how she chooses and this doesn't make her less of a mother. As she said, she can spoil her child with love and gifts. But she is always leading with love.