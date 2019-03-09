Khloé Kardashian might have had a seriously rough few weeks (or months, depending) but she is focusing on what she considers to be the most important thing in her world. For the Good American jean designer this means, of course, her family. And the center of that family is now her daughter, True Thompson. Who is getting bigger and bigger all the time. More than a month before her first birthday, Khloé shared a video of True saying "hi," because that little girl is obviously more compelling to her than any extraneous gossip could ever hope to be.

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian welcomed little girl True Thompson on April 12 last year. Since then, things have been a bit of a roller coaster for the family. The couple broke up just weeks ago after several alleged cheating incidents with Thompson, as per People, which is obviously a pretty difficult thing to go through when you're trying to raise a baby. Fortunately for Khloé, she's living in Los Angeles, close enough to the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan that she has all the support she could want. And she also has a little girl she can chat with... and who can apparently chat back with her as well. At least a little.

Now despite the fact that True isn't even one year old yet, she is clearly saying "hi" in this video like a total champ. And guess what? This isn't even her first word. Her mom shared the big news on her app that her first word happened back in November, as per E! News, writing:

I can't believe my baby is seven-months-old! True now has three teeth and she's going to crawl any second. She also smiles constantly, but I still can't get that little munchkin to laugh unless I tickle her. Maybe I'm just not funny, LOL. She also says 'dada,' but I think she means 'mama.'

Whatever she meant True Thompson is already slightly ahead of the game; Web MD writes that most babies are starting to say a word here and there beginning around nine months.

As True's birthday approaches, she seems to be getting a bit chattier with everyone. Even her cousin Chicago, the 1-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West. Chicago's mom posted a picture of the two baby girls hanging out on Twitter with the caption, "I can't wait to hear what they're talking about LOL." That makes two of us... especially since I feel like True Thompson is going to have a lot to say, judging from her hilarious poses in these pics.

Baby Chi, on the other hand, is physically keeping her mouth shut.

Whatever else is happening in the world of Khloé Kardashian clearly pales in comparison to hanging out with her daughter. Watching her hit all of those exciting milestones and slowly developing into the person she will someday become.

Because drama and gossip come and go pretty swiftly, but family is a constant.