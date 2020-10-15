Perhaps there's no better year for breaking out festive snacks (ahem, candy corn) and piling on the couch for a Halloween-themed watch party. After all, the ongoing pandemic has thrown a bit of a wrench into traditional Halloween plans, like trick-or-treating or parties. Unsure of what to watch? Have no fear, there's plenty of kid-friendly Halloween movies and shows available on Hulu right now.

Whether your kids are interested in witches, ghosts, solving eerie mysteries, spooky sweet treats, or untangling the macabre antics of Halloween's most famous family, Hulu's Halloween lineup has something for everyone. And while very few things can truly replace the fun of traditional trick-or-treating (at least in a child's eyes), a fun Halloween movie or a few episodes of a holiday-themed TV show may be just the thing your child needed to get into a festive Halloween mood this year.

So bust out the Halloween snacks (such as these guilt-less treats from Target), turn the lights down low, and gather the kids together on the couch before firing up the television for an evening of mystery, spooky thrills, and kooky fun. Here are 12 kid-friendly Halloween movies and TV shows available to watch on Hulu right now:

Double, Double, Toil And Trouble Twin sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen star in Double, Double, Toil and Trouble. The 1993 Halloween movie centers around two girls who learn their great aunt has been cursed and imprisoned in the netherworld by her evil twin sister. If the girls can't find a way to harness their own twin magic to break the curse by midnight on Halloween, their great aunt could be doomed forever. Common Sense Media recommends this film for children ages 5 and up.

The Addams Family The Addams, Halloween's favorite family, are back in this fun new animated film that sees Snoop Dogg lend his voice to Cousin It. The film begins with an angry mob of villagers interrupting Gomez and Morticia's wedding day to chase the spooky pair out of town. After a bit of roaming, the pair settles in New Jersey, where they meet Lurch and find the perfect place to call home: an abandoned mental asylum. After 13 years of blissful life (and two kids) high atop their dark and gloomy mountain, the Addams discover a town has been built below them. But will their new neighbors embrace the Addams' eccentric ways or is the family doomed to repeat the past? The Addams Family is rated PG.

Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest Younger kids may get a kick out of watching beloved-monkey Curious George celebrate his first ever Halloween holiday in Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest. To kick off the celebrations, Bill weaves a spooky story for George about a scarecrow who haunts the countryside kicking people's hats. The story inspires George to hatch a plan to prove the haunting scarecrow is real by catching him on camera. But can he carry out his plan and put together a Halloween costume in time for the town's Boo Festival? Common Sense Media recommends this movie for children 3 and up.

Tiny Toon Adventures: Night Ghoulery The gang from Tiny Toon Adventures stars in Night Ghoulery, a one-hour special that parodies other well-known Halloween stories in nine shorts. While the movie originally aired in 1995, it's a great way to introduce your kids to cartoon characters from your own past. Although Tiny Toon Adventures: Night Ghoulery is not rated, Common Sense Media has recommended the Tiny Toon Adventures TV series for children ages 7 and up.

Daphne & Velma When Daphne's parents decide to move to Ridge Valley, online friends Daphne and Velma are finally able to bring their friendship into the real world. In Daphne & Velma the high school students decide to band together to solve the mystery behind why some of their fellow classmates have disappeared. Common Sense Media recommends Daphne & Velma for kids age 8 and up.

Sabrina: The Teenage Witch While the entire series of Sabrina The Teenage Witch doesn't center around Halloween, what's more Halloween than a teenage witch learning how to use magic? The TV series begins with Sabrina Spellman celebrating her 16th birthday and learning she's a witch — and that the two aunts raising her are 600-year-old witches. Over the course of the series' seven seasons, Sabrina comes to learn more and more about magic and what it means to be half witch, half mortal. Common Sense Media recommends this sitcom for children ages 8 and up.

Every Witch Way Speaking of teenage witches... the TV series Every Witch Way centers around Emma Alonso, a teen girl who finds herself with magical powers following a move to Miami. But Emma isn't the only witch at her new school and while Emma wants to use her magic for good, her rival is more interested in tricks than treats. Common Sense Media recommends this sitcom for children ages 8 and up.

WITS Academy As a spin-off of Every Witch Way, Nickelodeon's WITS Academy sees Emma's best friend Andi leave Iridium High in Miami to become a Guardian at WITS Academy, a school for young witches in training in the Magic Realm. While Andi has been chosen to be the first and only human Guardian due to her close relationship with Emma, she must work hard to prove she has what it takes to keep her young witch charges in line. Common Sense Media recommends this sitcom for children ages 7 and up.

Over The Garden Wall With more whimsy and adventure than spooks and scares, Over The Garden Wall is a fun but still slightly scary animated series perfect for Halloween. It centers around half-brothers Wirt and Greg as they travel through a mysterious forest and encounter a number of strange and supernatural things, including "the Beast" who leads souls astray until they lose all hope. Will Wirt and Greg ever find their way out of the forest? Common Sense Media recommends Over The Garden Wall be watched by children ages 8 and up.

Gravity Falls Half mystery, half comedy, Gravity Falls is 100% fun. It features the adventures — often of the supernatural variety — of Dipper and Mabel, a brother-sister duo who've been sent to help their great uncle Stan in a mysterious Oregon town. While helping their great uncle run his "Mystery Shack," the pair investigate various different mysteries. Common Sense Media recommends this show for children 8 and up.

Extreme Ghostbusters After ridding New York City of ghosts, the original Ghostbusters find themselves out of work. The animated TV series Extreme Ghostbusters takes place a few years later when supernatural activity is once again plaguing the city. But with the original team of Ghostbusters disbanded, the sole remaining member, Dr. Egon Spengler, must recruit four new Ghostbusters from the group of college students he teaches. The show has not yet been rated by Common Sense Media, so parents may want to watch the first episode to see if the show is appropriate for their kids.