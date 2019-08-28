I don't know about you, but when I picture the lifestyles of the rich and famous I imagine a lot of canapés. You know, those impossibly intricate little appetizers that are never exactly what you think they are and cost a fortune because they're dipped in gold or something? This might be true sometimes, but it turns out it's not always the case and it's definitely not always true for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. These two want to hang out and have a meal like the rest of us, apparently. Like when Kim Kardashian ate at the Cheesecake Factory with her kids and husband. I mean... the food is pretty good, you can't blame her for wanting to be just like a regular person eating recognizable delicious desserts every once and awhile.

The KKW mogul was recently visiting Dayton, Ohio in support of her husband's Sunday Services as part of Dave Chappelle's Gem City Shine benefit in support of the survivors of the recent Ohio mass shooting, according to Rolling Stone. And the glamorous couple brought their kids — 6-year-old daughter North, 3-year-old son Saint, 1-year-old daughter Chicago, and baby boy Psalm West — along for the journey.

While the family is known for their seriously sophisticated vacations, it seems this time around they went with a slightly more down home, all-American vibe. It turns out they had a hankering for some cheesecake.

A video shared on Twitter shows Kardashian and West leaving a local Cheesecake Factory with their older two kids, North and Saint, after eating there over the weekend. See they're so normal they even leave the younger kids at home so they can actually enjoy their meal, just like average folks.

A representative for The Cheesecake Factory told People that the couple enjoyed dinner there not once, but two nights in a row. Another diner told Us Weekly that the Kardashian West clan were there with several other adults and kids and feasted on strawberry cheesecake and caramel turtle pecan cheesecake, and to me this is what Kanye meant when he sang about "The Good Life."

The family's visits to the Cheesecake Factory wasn't their only foray into living like regular people either. For example, when Kardashian needed to do some back-to-school shopping for North and Saint, do you think she sent out a team of handlers to some high end department store? No way, she hit up Target like a boss.

On Tuesday, as Hello! Magazine reported, the busy mom shared a snap on her Snapchat account of North and Saint sitting in one of the super-recognizable red Target shopping carts with the caption, "Back-to-school shopping."

Do you see what I mean? Kim Kardashian is such a busy mom she didn't even have time to come up with some sort of witty caption, that's reality, my friends.

Now to be fair here, Kim and Kanye are certainly living it up most of the time. They just got back from a family trip to the Bahamas that looked impossibly luxurious, they live in a mansion in Los Angeles where they throw amazing parties and such. But sometimes a mom just wants a piece of delicious cheesecake and an afternoon at Target. No matter who she might be.