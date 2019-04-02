Kim Kardashian Explaining Her Fame To North West Is More Than A Little Awkward

Imagine what it must be like to be North West. You're born like any normal kid. You don't really know anything other than your own history, your own surroundings. You leave your house and people follow you everywhere. People take pictures constantly. At some point, you've got to wonder what's going on. Apparently we've hit that point with the 5-year-old, and Kim Kardashian explaining her fame to North West is honestly more than a little awkward.

The KKW mogul and her rapper husband are parents to three (soon to be four) children together; 5-year-old daughter North, 3-year-old son Saint, and 1-year-old daughter Chicago. Now that North is a little older, it seems she's becoming slightly more aware of her surroundings. For instance, the fact that every time they leave the house they're followed around by photographers. So what's a kid to do in this situation? Ask her mom about it during an episode of their family television series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. A clip from Sunday night's episode was shared on the Instagram page Kardashian Clips, and it saw little North West sitting in the back of a car with her mom asking her, "Why is there lots of people every day taking pictures of us?"

Kim's response? Well... you might want to read it for yourself:

To get very technical — my name is Kim Kardashian. And Daddy is Kanye West. And Daddy is a singer, performer, artiste. Mommy has so many talents I can’t even begin to name them.

To be fair, she was sharing this interesting little list (which excluded some pertinent information like how she rose to fame as Paris Hilton's closet organizer and also a certain sex tape that North definitely doesn't need to know about) with a bit of a grin. As Kim explained to Jimmy Kimmel afterwards during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!:

I was obviously a little bit joking ... As they get older, we’ll continue to have that conversation and just explain to them.

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

Now I'm not exactly a parenting expert here, but Kim might want to step up that explanation about fame sooner rather than later to North. It seems the little girl is already enjoying her own fame, as Kim told Jimmy Kimmel in that same interview, according to BuzzFeed:

The other day I took North to a wedding and she was rolling down the window and going, 'Kim Kardashian’s in here!' like, screaming to all the drivers, saying: 'Hi! I’m North West! Kanye West is my dad!' And I was just like, 'Oh my gosh,' rolling up the window and putting on the child lock.

I mean truly, you can't beat those perks. I don't blame North even a little. Sure she has to deal with paparazzi and people taking her picture all the time. But she's also flying all over the world in a private jet. From what I understand, fame and fortune can affect people one of two ways. Either they reject it and go a different way or they lean in.

I have a strong suspicion North is going to just lean on in.