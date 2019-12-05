Kim Kardashian is a seriously busy mom these days. She has four kids with husband Kanye West, two of whom are under the age of 2, is running her KKW empire and oh yes, also studying to become a lawyer and filming her family's reality series. But does that mean she would ever forget to put it all on pause to celebrate one of her kids on their special day? Of course not. In fact, in an adorable birthday post, Kardashian revealed her nickname for her son Saint and shared some sweet details about her little boy's personality.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday to pay tribute to her 4-year-old son Saint on his birthday. Saint is the second oldest of the Kardashian West kids, with 7-year-old daughter North as the oldest, 1-year-old daughter Chicago, and baby boy Psalm rounding out the family. As any middle child can tell you, it can be tough when you're neither oldest nor youngest. But don't worry about Saint; if his mom's birthday post to him is any indication, it seems like he has pretty much everyone wrapped around his little finger by virtue of being a real little sweetheart. Or as Kardashian wrote in her post, "I have no words to describe how much I love your smile and those curls of yours Saint!"

I'm not going to lie, those curls of his are pretty adorable.

It seems Saint's personality is pretty adorable too and naturally has a cute nickname. "You bring so much joy into my soul," Kardashian went on to share on Instagram. "You are so kind, loving and just so thoughtful and sweet! I am so happy today [is] your 4th birthday and We get to celebrate how much you’ve grown! Happy birthday my sweet sweet Sainty."

Apparently when she calls him "sweet sweet Sainty," he replies that she is his "sweet sweet sweet Momma, the best Momma in the world and the only Momma I ever want." I hesitate to accuse a small child of being too sweet, but Saint is walking a fine line here.

Although it appears Saint's sweetness is exactly what the whole Kardashian family really loves about him. His grandmother Kris Jenner shared her own Instagram post celebrating "a sweet, funny, kind and amazing boy and I love seeing your sweet face and beautiful smile."

Saint's aunt Khloé Kardashian confirmed the sweetness when she commented on her sister Kim's post, "He’s honestly one of the sweetest humans I know on this earth!!!!!"

I guess Kim and Kanye knew what they were doing when they named their little boy Saint, didn't they?