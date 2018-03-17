I think I might be one of those people who never gets tired of baby pictures. Pictures of babies I know in real life, sure, but most especially celebrity babies and I know you're not judging me because you feel the same way, right? So naturally I was excited when Kim Kardashian West shared a new photo of baby Chicago. Because now I can drink my coffee and over-analyze her photo for family resemblance. Join me, why don't you?

Kim Kardashian West and her husband, rapper Kanye West, welcomed their third baby via surrogate on Jan, 15, which means the little girl is just slightly over two months old. She joins her 4-year-old sister North and 2-year-old brother Saint as part of the happy family of five, and so far her mom hasn't been sharing a whole lot of pictures of the new baby. And I don't want to criticize or anything here, but some of us on the internet have been getting a little antsy. After all, the Kardashian/Jenner clan has been ruling the internet for years, and then suddenly everyone is having babies and going silent on social media (I'm looking at you, Kylie Jenner). But now that there's another adorable pic of Chicago West all is forgiven. For now.

In the picture which Kim K. shared on Saturday morning with the caption "Morning cutie," baby Chicago is looking full on at the camera with the beginning of a smile lighting up her face. She has a full head of hair, and I think she looks a whole lot like her mom.

I'm not alone in this assessment.