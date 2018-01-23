Kim Kardashian's Baby Essentials Are Actually More Affordable Than You Think

As I’m sure you’ve already heard — unless you’ve been on social media/news lockdown for a week — Kim Kardashian’s surrogate gave birth to the newest baby in the Kardashian-West Klan, little baby girl Chicago, also known as “Chi.” Since this isn’t Kim K’s first baby rodeo, she’s created a list of baby gear she can’t live without, including organic seat pads, wood bouncers, broccoli teethers, unicorn rattles, and more, on her blog. I know, lap of luxury, right? But it turns out that Kim Kardashian’s favorite baby items are actually things you might love, and are surprisingly more affordable than you may think. (I mean, there's no gold-plated rattles here.)

Kardashian noted on her website, “With the arrival of our new baby, Chi, there are so many everyday essentials that I can't live without, like KicKee Pants — my kids live in these for the first six months!” While super cute, these KicKee Pants brand baby clothes may not be for those of you who aren't ready to clean curdled breast milk off of $25. Onesies are more than $30, and gift sets of clothing that include a onesie, hat, and pants will run you $41 to $43. They sure are cute though, and of course, Kim K can and will splurge for the best. However, some items are pretty affordable, believe it or not, and you can even get one of the items at Walgreens. Does Kim actually shop at Walgreens? Maybe celebrities really are like the rest of us.

5-Ounce Comotomo Baby Bottle, Under $20 Bed, Bath & Beyond I'll start this list with something affordable — a cute pink baby bottle you can purchase at your local Walgreens. This baby bottle is touted as the new "Natural Feel Baby Bottle." It's made from soft, hygienic silicone, it's BPA free, and it's "fully compliant to FDA & CPSIA standards," according to the description. There's a colic-preventing air-vent system, a flexible body, and a wide mouth for easy cleaning (so you don't have to worry if there's any pesky mold lurking anywhere). This bottle also has a "no-drip design." The material feels like soft skin, and it has a "natural shape and curve," for your baby to enjoy. In addition to Walgreen's, you can purchase this bottle brand at Bed, Bath & Beyond and Walmart.

Bloom Coco Stylewood Bouncer with Organic Seat Pad, ~$200 The Tot Not only is this bouncer stylish and sleek as hell, but it looks like it works and is safe to boot. According to the description, "The Coco Stylewood belongs in contemporary living spaces..." Do you have a contemporary living space and an eye for style where a Graco bouncer just won't do? This may be the sleek bouncer for you. In addition to being nice to look at, it's got a plush, organic cotton front-facing seat pad; a 5-point safety harness; low VOC baby-safe finishes; and it's free of lead, BPA, phthalates, PVS, formaldehyde, and flame retardants. Express your "new family's sense of identity," with this contemporary bouncer. No cute monkeys, puppies, or elephants here. You can purchase this bouncer at Nordstrom, Amazon, Albee Baby, and The Tot.

Bee Essentials Set Of 10 Burp Cloths ~$16 Burt's Bees Burt's Bees Baby makes some pretty cozy and sweet baby and pregnancy products. In fact, as for the pregnancy line, I'm currently in love with the Burt's Bees Mama Bee Belly Butter. But I digress, because who cares what I think, this is all about Kim K, right? These particular burp cloths are simple, elegant, white, and made from 100 percent organic cotton. It's soft and gentle for your baby if they have sensitive skin, and extra absorbent to boot. To get Kim K's pick, you'll have to go to the Burt's Bees website. But if you want other colors, you can get them at Bed, Bath & Beyond.

Chenille My First Baby Blanket ~$70 Little Giraffe Of course Kim K would love a blanket where in the description it says, "Celebrate baby's first luxury." It is pretty d*mn cute, though. It's a sweet gift and special keepsake that your baby (and you, let's be real) can cherish. It even says, "My First Blanket," on the satin frame. Purchase this luxuriously soft blanket at houzz, Little Giraffe, or a similar style at Bed, Bath & Beyond.

My Brest Friend Organic Nursing Pillow Cover, ~$40 My Brest Friend This organic nursing pillow cover is made with 100 percent organic cotton, and "extra-soft bamboo," which is free of preservatives and chemicals. According to the description, the cover material is "grown using methods that have a low impact on the environment and reduce the use of toxic pesticides and fertilizers." You can purchase the pillow cover itself on Amazon, and the pillow at Buy Buy Baby, Babies R Us, Target, and Walmart.

Oil And Carol Brucy The Broccoli Teether, ~$17 The Tot There are no pesky holes in this teether, so you don't have a Sophie the Giraffe Toy problem. According to the description, this teether toy is made from 100 percent pure rubber from Hevea trees, "which is safe, sustainable, and non-toxic." They use whimsy designs from the 70s and 80s, and this broccoli is no different. It almost looks good enough to eat, and it's biodegradable, non-toxic, hand-painted (with food-grade dyes), BPA free, and PVC free. You can purchase your own Brucy on The Tot, and Minou Kids.