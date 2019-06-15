I sort of can't believe I'm writing this, but North West is an actual 6-year-old as of Saturday. I guess the idea of the oldest of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's four child family being six is strange for a few reasons and I can't decide which one is weirder. Sometimes I feel like North should still be a baby but also I feel like she's been around for at least 20 years because, let's face it, that kid is iconic. And I'm not the only one who thinks so. Kim Kardashian's birthday message to North is a gorgeous little flashback of the spunky 6-year-old's greatest hits. Not to mention a reminder that there are so many more North moments to come.

The KKW mogul and her husband, rapper and Sunday Service legend Kanye West, welcomed North on June 15, 2013. The couple married the next April when North was 10 months old... proof that even then the hilarious little girl wasn't about to share the spotlight. Since then Kim and Kanye have gone on to welcome 3-year-old son Saint, 1-year-old daughter Chicago, and new baby Psalm. But first, there was always North. And her mom took Saturday to pay tribute to her first born, letting her know that the "last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up."

In her birthday tribute Kim shared a series of pictures of herself with North and here is what those pictures had in common; Kim just adoring everything about her daughter. Whether Kim is having fun using some puppy filters curled up in bed with North, kissing her on the beach or hugging her as they swing it's pretty clear North is the apple of her mom's eye.

And please not let's forget the apple of her dad's eye, especially when she just breaks it down at Kanye's Sunday Service and even he can barely handle it.

The proud parents aren't the only ones to gush over the super cool 6-year-old of course. Her grandmother (grandmomager? Is this a thing?) Kris Jenner also shared a sweet message for her "little angel Northie" on Twitter in honor of her sixth birthday.

It will be interesting to see what sort of birthday party North enjoys this year, presumably a dual party with her cousin, Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick whose sixth birthday is later this month. The two girls have enjoyed some pretty spectacular parties together over the years including last year's unicorn-themed birthday party when the girls turned five. Complete with matching unicorn cakes and everything.

As North continues to get bigger Kardashian fans are always amazed at her little personality coming out so strongly. Whether she's directing a music video for L'il Nas' song "Old Town" or doing a makeup tutorial (that goes hilariously wrong) with her mom's beauty products, North is a little force to be reckoned with.

And honestly? She's becoming the most entertaining member of the whole family. So here's to many more years of North.