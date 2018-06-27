Kim Kardashian is a bit of a pro when it comes to heartfelt birthday messages. Case in point: On Khloé Kardashian's 34th birthday, Kim penned a beautiful Twitter message honoring the reality star's strength and new role as a mom. Making Kim Kardashian's birthday message to Khloé even more special is the fact that it features the *first* public snap of baby True and Chicago together. Too cute, right?

It's no secret the Kardashian sisters are super close. In fact, the ladies of Keeping Up With the Kardashians always talk about their strong bond and commitment to family. "There's nothing better when it's all of us together," Kim says in the new KUWTK trailer. How sweet.

Considering the sisters are really tight, it's no surprise family morale took a hit when Khloé left her home in Los Angeles to give birth to baby True in Cleveland, Ohio. As some fans already know, Khloé chose Cleveland as her delivery destination because her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, is a professional basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And Khloé decided to hang out in the city with True until Thompson completed the season playoffs.

The distance between Khloè and her sisters was especially difficult because True missed out on quality time with her cousins. “Stormi and Chicago have so many pictures together,” Kim said about 5-month-old Chicago's bond with Kylie Jenner's 4-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, according to Hollywood Life. “So, we can’t wait for True to join the crew.”

Luckily, True joined the Kardashian tribe on June 17 when her parents officially made the move back to Los Angeles. And KUWTK fans will be thrilled to learn Kim wasted no time introducing Chicago to her adorable cousin, True. Want proof? Look no further than Kim's sweet birthday tribute to Khloé featuring the first public snap of the cousins posing together.

"Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet! @khloekardashian This year u have shown strength like none other," Kim captioned a gorgeous shot of herself with Khloé, True, and Chicago. "I admire you for always following your heart. I love seeing u as a mom & can’t wait for the years ahead. Let’s celebrate you today! I love you to infinity!"

It doesn't get any more precious than this, to say the least. Not only is it heartwarming to see the little girls *finally* together, but it's also special to witness Kim and Khloé enjoying motherhood side-by-side. The photo just goes to show how close the sisters really are.

Following the moving birthday post, fans took to Twitter to gush over the adorable pic of True and Chicago.

"OMG MY HEART," one fan penned.

"Baby True and baby Chi this is the cutest picture ever," someone else wrote.

"My heart can’t take this," one fan joked.

Another commenter chimed in: "true and chi look so cute omg and y’all look beautiful! happy birthday khlo mommy!!!!"

Although this pic is enjoyable enough, one can only hope Kylie will share a snap of Stormi and True hanging out. Khloé and Kylie are exceptionally tight, after all, and they gave birth only two months apart. The only snag in this possibility is Kylie's new policy of keeping Stormi's face off of the 'gram. Apparently, she was upset by some of the negative comments fans made about Stormi.

"Kylie is shocked and doesn’t want her daughter’s pictures to be a part of something negative," a source explained, according to People. "She might reconsider in the future, but for now, she won’t post any more photos of Stormi’s face.”

Well, maybe Jenner will make an exception for Khloé's birthday — you never know. Until then, fans can enjoy Kim's touching birthday tribute to Khloé and their growing families.