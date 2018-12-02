Kim Kardashian's Birthday Party For Saint & Reign Was Totally Wild

It must be pretty great to be a Kardashian kid. Not just because of the insane wealth (although I wouldn't turn my nose up at a mansion or two if someone is offering), but because I have a feeling these kids might be living everyone's best life. Because let's get real here; just having loads of money wouldn't exactly guarantee you a fun childhood. There are a whole host of elements that would need to be factored in. Lots of kids to hang out with and super cool themed birthday parties for instance, and Kim Kardashian's birthday party for Saint and Reign ticked off those boxes in spades.

On Saturday the KKW mogul turned her Calabasas mansion into a full-on jungle, all for the joy of two little boys who have some birthdays in December. Kim's son with husband Kanye West turns 3 on Wednesday, Dec. 5, while Kourtney Kardashian's youngest child with ex-partner Scott Disick, son Reign, turns 4 on Dec. 14. Reign's older brother Mason Disick turns 9 on Dec. 14 as well, but I imagine he wants his own party with his own theme since he's sort of a big kid now. The theme for Reign and Saint? Tarzan, pulled together by celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss.

As Kim explained in a video shared to her Instagram Story, as per Entertainment Tonight:

So the boys are obsessed with Tarzan, and we have a Tarzan-themed birthday party in a jungle in my house. This is down my hallway. Mindy Weiss, this makes me so happy. There is rainforest-themed music all over the house.

Kim and her sister Kourtney went all out for the party, filling her hallways with live plants to make her home look like a jungle, and Tarzan-themed birthday cakes for both of the boys.

As Kourtney shared on social media, guests at the party (who included Larsa Pippen, Scott Disick, and new mom Khloé Kardashian) received special Yeezy t-shirts with "Saint West, Reign Disick, Birthday Party December 2018" written across the back.

The Tarzan-themed party might have been super over-the-top, but it's really seeing the sweet relationship between the cousins that gets me a little emotional. When 5-year-old North West arrived at the party, she was greeted by her best friend and cousin, 5-year-old Penelope Disick, as well as little Reign who immediately said, "Hey, you look cool!" I mean, how adorable is that?

Also Reign was not wrong. North wore a full on lime green outfit and was clearly working it.

There will, of course, be people who say terrible things about the Kardashian family, because that has become something of a national pastime. But at the end of the day, I think it's pretty cool that they all get together to celebrate milestones in their kids' lives. No matter what might be going on in their personal lives, they're clearly really into keeping their family close. And that's no small thing.

Also, I now realize that I want my next birthday party to have a Tarzan theme. Which is also no small thing.

This first-time mom wants to have a home birth, but is she ready? Watch how a doula supports a military mom who's determined to have a home birth in Episode One of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below. Visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for the next three episodes, launching every Monday starting November 26.