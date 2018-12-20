Big sisters, am I right? You do one little thing wrong and they're there to swoop in and take care of business — just like 5-year-old North West did when her younger brother made a bit of snafu with their Elf on the Shelf. As their mom Kim Kardashian revealed on Instagram, North took action when Saint's Elf on the Shelf died (gasp!).

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a hilarious photo on Instagram Story on Wednesday night of an oddly happy looking Elf on the Shelf laying in what appeared to be a makeshift grave, as The Mirror reported. Why, you might ask? Well I'll tell you.

As Kardashian shared on Instagram — who is also mom to 11-month-old daughter Chicago — "Saint touched his Elf on the Shelf so North just brought this in." Now, it feels almost like she had a tiny grave ready, ya know, in case her brother accidentally killed the Elf on the Shelf. Or she quickly sprung into action, as crafty big sisters do.

Now, as Elf on the Shelf legend has it, the reason Saint's elf is in a grave (yikes...) is that they actually loses their magic if a child touches them. This is based on the original story from the 2005 book Elf on the Shelf as written by mother/daughter writing team Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chanda Bell.

This is obviously a brilliant way to discourage children from touching the elf (and perhaps finding out they are just dolls), but let's face it... that's pretty dark. Especially for a 3-year-old little boy who may have just gotten a bit too curious.

Now before North goes ahead and buries the poor elf, there is actually a solution to this problem, as noted on the official Elf on the Shelf website. The scout elf who was sent to watch over your children and report back to Santa about their behavior can be revived by a little spice:

Cinnamon is like vitamins for scout elves, and it helps them get back to the North Pole. Once they arrive, the North Pole doctors will check them out.

So grab that cinnamon, Saint, and sprinkle a little on your elf to revive him.

Big sis North has something of a history of being a bit tough on her little brother, as Kardashian has often lamented over. She once told Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April that North "hardly talks" to her little brother, as per Life & Style, and can be a bit of a brute to him.

Which now has me considering another reason why the clever little girl might have been ready to see Saint's Elf on the Shelf buried without a little cinnamon to revive him: she might have been worried about what the elf would report back to Santa. Hmmm.

