Being a mom is really hard work, especially for the first few months, and Kim Kardashian West is no different in that regard. Now the mother of three, Kardashian says that there are a few products she just can't live without when it comes to raising kids. If you love Kim K, and want a little luxury and functionality to make your life easier as a mama, check out Kim Kardashian’s favorite mom products that make life easier. Because seriously — they do. And she picked a great mix of expensive and frugal items to give you the ultimate helpers when it comes to being a mom.

There’s a lot to consider and worry about when you bring a new baby home. And if you’re a first-time mom, you may feel like you’ve gotten in over your head and are hoping for some gadgets to make your life easier. Though she’s no stranger to dealing with newborn babies, Kim K agrees, and wrote on her app, “Life with a new baby can be so overwhelming! Safety, sleep schedules, breastfeeding — there's a lot to think about. I'm always picking up new tips and tricks from friends and family. I'm sharing some of my favorite mom products I've learned about over the years.” Her favorite products include a nightlight with a built-in sound machine and thermostat, a smartphone-controlled sound machine, a sanitizer, a “next-level” camera, a drying rack, a wipe warmer, and even a wearable breast pump. Basically? Her list looks a lot like yours.

1 Aden + Anais Serenity Star Aden + Anais "Lala got this for me when I had North," Kardashian noted on her app. "It's a night light, sound machine, and clock that also takes the temperature of the room and can log your feeding diary with the push of a button. It's a lifesaver when I'm up in the middle of the night, feeding the baby." This Aden + Anais Serenity Star ($70) is a handy gadget that seems to have a ton of options and uses for giving you peace of mind. It also helps to ensure your baby is comfortable in his or her nursery. Check out Bed Bath & Beyond, Bloomingdale's, and Albee Baby for your own Serenity Star.

2 Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine with Night Light BuyBuy Baby Controlled by your smartphone, this Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine with Night Light ($60) has a night light and some soothing sounds to keep your baby calm and comfortable all throughout the night. You can adjust the hue and brightness, and even the sound from your phone, so you don't have to open the door and disturb your sleeping baby. This gadget could be used throughout the toddler and kid years, too. Kardashian wrote on her app that she loves it because, "You can adjust the sound, color and brightness on this sound machine," and that "it's also controlled through your smartphone." You can purchase your own Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine at Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby.

3 Uvicube UviCube Not only does this Uvicube ($300, Uvicube) look like it could've come from a spaceship, but it sanitizes bottles and even everyday household items your baby loves to put in their mouth via UV light, all of which is pretty cool. It will dry your bottles and then sanitize them, eliminating 99 percent of all bacteria on the objects placed in the cube so you can create the ultimate clean environment for your baby. "Using UV light, the UviCube sanitizes bottles and household items — even electronics — to keep your baby safe from germs," Kardashian explained on her app. Now it's on my must-have list, too. Purchase your own UviCube on the product website.

4 Nanit Camera Nanit This Nanit camera ($279 – $329) has no cords and you can purchase a wall-mount version, or a floor stand option. The cool thing about this camera, as opposed to other monitors, is it gives you an "overhead view" of your baby. According to the product website, it also offers "24/7 HD live streaming with unparalleled night vision and zoom." There's even a "soft night light" so you can see what you're doing in the crib if you need to find a stray pacifier. Why does Kardashian love it so much? "This Nanit Camera is next-level. It's a cordless baby monitor that delivers HD-quality video straight to your smartphone or tablet. It also supports its own Wifi, so the connection is always crystal clear and secure with Nanit's encrypted servers," she wrote on her app. Purchase the Nanit Camera on Amazon or the product website.

5 Willow Wearable Breast Pump Willow The Willow Wearable Breast Pump ($480) works inside your bra, and it even tracks your volume through an app. It comes in "two soft neutrals, so you've got choices." It's quiet, and "intuitive," because according to the product website, it "senses your let down and automatically transitions into expression phase based on your body's unique milk production and timing." Pretty sweet. "This breast pump is super quiet. Since it's wearable, you can actually get things done while you pump," Kardashian noted on her app. You can purchase the Willow Wearable Breast Pump on the product website.

6 Munchkin Bright & Warm Wipe Warmer Target Let's face it, when we wipe our own butts, we wouldn't like it very much if we had to use a cold, wet, cloth, right? No wonder some babies squirm and cry. This Munchkin Bright and Warm Wipe Warmer ($25) will store up to 100 baby wipes at a time and even features a night light for those late-night and early morning changes. There's even a little window that lets you see inside to check your supply, all while being super tightly sealed so the wipes don't dry out. "When you have to do a diaper change in the middle of the night, this wipe warmer is so helpful. It holds up to 100 wipes and has a soft glow night light so you can see," Kardashian raved on her app. You can purchase this wipe warmer at Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, and BuyBuy Baby.