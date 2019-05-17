The first look at Kimye's newest bundle of joy is finally here! One week after revealing on Twitter that the family's newest son had arrived via surrogate, Kim Kardashian shared the first baby photo of her fourth child with husband Kanye West. And, as expected, he's a cutie.

On Friday, May 17, Kim Kardashian shared a photo of her baby boy on Instagram, also revealing his name. "Psalm West," she captioned the photo of her son nestled in a bassinet, which was also a screenshot of text conversation with her hubby.

Ahead of the adorable baby's photo debut, Kardashian did drop a major hint about who he resembles most right now. After announcing her baby's birth on Twitter — "He’s here and he’s perfect!" she shared with her legion of followers — she penned a follow-up tweet about their baby boy's looks. "He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her," the now mom of four shared.

Kardashian and West's fourth child joins the couple's three other children: 5-year-old daughter North, 3-year-old son Saint, and 1-year-old daughter Chicago (aka the newest baby's lookalike...).

News that Kimye's fourth child would be here soon broke on Thursday night while Kardashian's sister, Kourtney Kardashian, revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with momager Kris Jenner that Kardashian and West's surrogate had gone into labor. "So, my mom doesn’t even know this, but Kim’s surrogate went into labor, so she’s at the hospital,” Kourtney told Ellen DeGeneres, according to People.

And not even a day later, news broke that he was born and yup, he's adorable. Kim and Kanye do make some cute babies, right?

Before the big photo reveal, it wasn't clear how quickly Kardashian would share a look at her newest baby on social media. Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans will recall that the first look at the couple's daughter Chicago didn't appear in our newsfeeds until about a month after she was born.

Chicago was born on Jan. 15, 2018, also via surrogate, and Kardashian shared her baby girl's first photo on Feb. 26, 2018. "Baby Chicago," Kardashian simply captioned a selfie of herself and new daughter wearing mouse filters.

While expecting Chicago and her fourth child, Kardashian had been fairly open with her fans about the surrogacy process. And this time around, back in April, Kardashian spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her decision to use a surrogate, sharing that they have a "really good relationship."

"I love my surrogate, we have a really good relationship," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "I really trust her and I definitely see, like, the first time that I went through it, I was a little bit more anxious, and texting more and calling more, and I feel like my surrogate this time around, really is such a protecting person and I really trust that in her."

With her first two children, Kardashian struggled with some tough pregnancy complications, so having a surrogate she could trust to help expand her family undoubtedly made the process a lot easier. And now that her baby boy has arrived and the world has finally gotten to see his cute little face, hopefully more sweets pics like this will grace our newsfeeds very soon.