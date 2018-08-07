There is this thing that we do as human beings when a baby is born that totally fascinates me; we instantly need to figure out who they look like. Maybe it's based on some primitive part of our evolved brain, something about identifying the parent that needs to take care of that child or whatever. But it's what we do, and especially what we do when we see celebrity babies. When Kim Kardashian shared a photo of baby Chicago and Saint on Tuesday, all anyone wanted to do was figure out which kid looked like which parent. It's how humans like to roll.

As we all remember, the KKW mogul and her rapper husband, Kanye West, welcomed baby girl Chicago on Jan. 31 via surrogate. She is their third child, joining 2-year-old brother Saint and 5-year-old sister North. Since Chicago's birth, Kardashian has been sporadically posting pictures of the 6-month-old baby on Instagram, sometimes with her siblings and sometimes without.

But it seems that her two youngest kids are actually pretty much "inseparable," according to their mom's latest Instagram post. In the photo, Saint and Chicago are sitting side-by-side looking at something in the distance, and fans are having a field day deciding which kid looks the most like which parent.

More to come...