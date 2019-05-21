Kim Kardashian’s Picture Of Baby Psalm Has Parents Worried For This Fairly Valid Reason

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West just welcomed their fourth child, son Psalm West, via surrogate earlier this month. The parents are already parents to 5-year-old daughter North, 3-year-old son Saint, and 1-year-old daughter Chicago. While the famous parents most assuredly have a lot of help raising their kids with nannies and family members close by, one would think that the arrival of a fourth child would give them a little street cred as wise parents. Apparently not. Kim Kardashian's picture of son Psalm has fans worried about the little boy's sleep safety. Because let's face it; no matter what Kim Kardashian does as a mother people are going to say she's doing it wrong.

The KKW mogul and her rapper husband welcomed son Psalm West on May 10. In the initial announcement on May 11, Kim tweeted a few pictures from her CBD-themed baby shower and offered a little insight into her new baby, "We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much."

It seems the new parents needed a few days to come up with a name they both felt would be perfect for their baby boy, so they waited until May 17 to share Psalm's name and his first photo with fans. She shared a photo of Psalm sleeping in a crib that appeared to be saved on Kanye's phone with the message:

Beautiful Mother's Day

With the arrival of our fourth child

We are blessed beyond measure.

Almost immediately fans saw a problem with the photo. As one Instagram user commented, "This is how NOT to put your baby down to sleep!!! Hoping this reaches other mothers and educates on safer sleeping! The snuggle pod should NOT be used in a cot and at night time. The baby should NOT be overwrapped [sic]. The baby should NOT have a hat on in the house. The head should be allowed to release excess heat and there should be NO cot bumpers!!! Feet should be positioned at the bottom of the cot, baby not placed in the middle!!"

Another user agreed that the picture of Psalm sleeping bundled up didn't appear terribly safe, "Who cares about the name when I all I see is a dangerous sleep environment."

So here's the thing; the concerns are actually valid this time around. The American Association of Pediatrics' recommended safe sleep practice for baby note that babies should sleep on their backs in cots with tight-fitting sheets without extra bedding like "crib bumpers, blankets, pillows, and soft toys" to reduce the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Psalm's crib is wrapped up in several layers of soft blankets as well and a crib bumper, which could potentially be a suffocation hazard for babies.

That being said, I have a sneaking suspicion that the baby was placed in his crib this way for the purpose of a photo. These parents have three older children, after all, and are presumably well aware of safe sleep practices for babies.

If not? Well, here's hoping Kim Kardashian pays attention to her social media feed and takes some of those blankets out of Psalm's sleep space.