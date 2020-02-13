Although her home is very monochromatic, Kim Kardashian's playroom for her kids is full of color. It's filled with fun toys to spark their creativity and, TBH, enough goodies to make any full-grown adult want to spend an afternoon in there.

Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday night to give her followers a tour of her home's playroom. "I'm cleaning up for the night, and just because you guys always say my house is always so, like, minimal, you guys haven't seen my playroom," she said.

The room is filled with toys for each of Kardashian and Kanye West's four kids: 6-year-old daughter North, 4-year-old son Saint, 2-year-old daughter Chicago, and 9-month-old son Saint: Each child has their own section of the room just for them. Little Saint has his age-appropriate toys, Chicago has her play sets, Saint has Legos, and North has her LOL Surprise! OMG Dolls.

There are some shared spaces, too; the room comes equipped with its own stage with a drum set, guitars, microphones, and violins. The room also has a large table for homework time and a projector for watching movies.

The playroom also gives their children space to cultivate creativity. There is a painting section in the room — risky since the walls and floors are all white... — in addition to a closet full of colorful dress-up clothes, and all of the art supplies that you could imagine. Although the room is full of toys, every single item has its own place and is organized by type and by color.

"It's a pretty organized area," Kardashian says in the video. "So this is where my kids have fun."

Kardashian and West's home was featured in Architectural Digest earlier this month and the couple showed off their beautiful home (minus their playroom) filled with white walls, designer furniture, and modern pieces that fans can get a glimpse of on Kardashian's Instagram story from time to time. "I love the simplicity of the design," Kardashian said of their home. "I like to immediately come into a place and feel the calmness."

While most would expect a children's playroom to be absolute chaos, there is a sense of calmness to Kardashian's. But it's also clearly a place where her kids can be kids. "This house may be a case study, but our vision for it was built around our family," West told Architectural Digest. Playroom and all.