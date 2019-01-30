I know that Kardashian/Jenner family are well known for sharing a lot of their lives with fans. But I know they get criticized for it on the regular too. So really, they have every right to keep some elements of their lives to themselves every now and again. It shouldn't be a big deal. And yet. When Kim Kardashian posted about Chicago West's first birthday party, it looked as though the little girl had hit a major milestone without anyone telling fans. Am I wrong to feel slighted? Possibly, but there you have it.

Chicago West is the youngest of the three Kardashian-West children, including 5-year-old daughter North and 3-year-old son Saint. Well, she's the youngest for now at any rate. The KKW mogul and her husband, rapper Kanye West, are expecting their fourth child, a boy, via surrogate later this year. As busy as the couple is, of course they really went all out to celebrate their little girl Chicago turning 1 on Jan. 15. The theme was Alice In "One"derland, complete with an actual Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts, and Alice herself. Oh, and did I mention that Chicago looked like she walked into the party herself like it was no big deal?

Because that little girl definitely looked like she was walking, guys.

Not only does the 1-year-old look like she's walking, she looks like she's been walking for awhile and now she's all casual about it like it's no big deal. In fact, her mother didn't even mention her supposed newfound walking ability in the caption of her post, instead writing only:

My baby Chicago turned 1 this month and we threw her an Alice in “One”derland themed party 🌹🌹🌹

I suppose fans shouldn't be that shocked to learn that Chicago is walking — and running, which you might have missed if you weren't paying attention to Kardashian's Snapchat account during the birthday party. After all, The Mirror reported back in August 2014 that big sister North was taking her first steps around the same age. And Kids Health advises parents that many babies learn to walk well some time around their first baby. But still... it shocked me. And I wasn't the only one. Fans took to Kardashian's Instagram to share their surprise that baby Chi was already walking:

Can't believe she's walking already! That went by so fast 😩😍

It feels like she was born a month ago

Boy time fly. Chi just born the other day

Chicago's party did look pretty spectacular, no doubt about it. And it was generous of her mom to share the details so that we can all make notes and potentially throw Alice in Wonderland parties of our own some fine day. That Mad Hatter looked pretty intense and this was honestly not a party idea I had ever considered. So really, the fact that she just shared a picture of Chicago seemingly walking like it was no big deal shouldn't be a big deal, right?

It's just taking me a minute to wrap my head around the idea that Chicago West could be walking — and running — when she was born five minutes ago. That's all.