In the wake of her husband's first presidential campaign rally and a series of bizarre tweets over the past two nights, Kim Kardashian released a statement about Kanye West on her Instagram Story. In a lengthy statement, the mother of four and Keeping Up With The Kardashian star wrote that while she has not previously spoken about her husband's bipolar disorder publicly, she felt the need to comment because of the "stigma and misconceptions about mental health" and has asked the public for "compassion and empathy."

On Monday evening, 43-year-old West was trending on Twitter after he tweeted about several people in his life — including his wife, his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, fellow singer Drake — and even claimed the movie Get Out was about him. In a since-deleted tweet, as People reported, the rapper claimed that he had been trying to divorce Kardashian, whom he married in 2014, for the past two years.

While the media and fans have been watching this very public outburst, Kardashian had been relatively quiet until Wednesday when she took to Instagram to share a statement about her husband.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder," she began. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

In 2018, West spoke publicly about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder on Live! With Jimmy Kimmel, when he talked about his new album, I Hate Being Bipolar, It's Awesome. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, bipolar disorder can "cause unusual, often extreme and fluctuating changes in mood, energy, activity, and concentration or focus."

Kardashian's statement continued, "Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

Kardashian acknowledged in her statement that she understands that her husband is "subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions." For instance, earlier this week, West proposed to pay $1 million to "anyone who is pregnant" to discourage them from having an abortion during his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina.

"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder," Kardashian's statement continued. "Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words [sometimes] do not align with his intentions. Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter who big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true."

As the rapper continues to make headlines with his comments and behavior, Kardashian ended her statement by asking for "compassion and empathy."

"We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most," Kardashian concluded. "I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well being and for your understanding."

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.