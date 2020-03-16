One of the best things about purchasing a KitchenAid appliance is the confidence in knowing it will last for years to come. With that in mind, picking the right finish is essential, and the KitchenAid 2020 color of the year is the perfect choice to keep your kitchen calming and functional. It's a soothing green hue that mimics the deliciously fresh inside of an avocado.

For 2020, KitchenAid has picked the color "Kyoto Glow" which "demonstrate[s] the increased desire for wellness, balance and optimism," according to the company. The color is reminiscent of fresh vegetables, lush trees, or a green smoothie (the kind that actually tastes good). KitchenAid says the 2020 color name "was inspired by the city of Kyoto, Japan which has long encapsulated the idea of balance and tranquility." Basically, if you could turn "zen" into a color, it would be Kyoto Glow.

Customers can now purchase the iconic KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer and K400 blender in the new hue. Each of these appliances have been known to stand the test of time and make cooking and baking a little easier (and more fun, honestly). If you don't have enough cabinet space to store the mixer or blender, their soothing finish will bring a subtle pop of color to your kitchen counters. Check out the details below.

The Artisan stand mixer comes with a five-quart bowl with handle, a pouring shield, and paddle, whisk, and hook attachments. It has 10 speed options and a tilting head. Even better, the bowl is machine washable!

You can make a smoothie out of the most frozen of fruit with this blender because the base is made with a heavy metal and a uniquely asymmetrically-shaped blade. There's no need to change power halfway through your blending session, because it knows when to speed up and slow down to properly blend the contents.

If you've been looking for an excuse to purchase one of these time-tested appliances, the release of "Kyoto Glow" is it. What better reason is there to buy something than for emotional and physical wellness?