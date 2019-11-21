If you are someone who typically enjoys your turkey and mashed potatoes around lunchtime on Thanksgiving, that gives you an entire evening to get an early start on Black Friday shopping. This year, Kohl's Black Friday 2019 hours start at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, and there are no shortage of doorbuster deals. Who needs pumpkin pie when you can get a Disney Princess Doll for $5?

For anyone brave enough to fight the crowds, the amount of savings you'll end up with at Kohl's will be a sweet reward. As if the Black Friday deals themselves aren't enticing enough, the store is also offering $15 of Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent and an additional 15 percent off purchases made between Nov. 25 and Nov. 29 (there are a few exclusions to these bonus savings).

Prefer to do your shopping online from the comfort of your own couch (with the fire going and some holiday music playing)? Kohl's isn't leaving you out of these deals. The general Black Friday sale and Kohl's Cash and 15 percent off promos are available online starting at 12:01 a.m. (CT) on Monday, Nov. 25. The doorbusters are up for the taking for online shoppers as of 12:01 a.m. (CT) on Thursday, Nov. 28 (these same deals aren't available in-stores until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28). Plus, you can get free shipping on any order of $25 or more any time between Nov. 25 and Dec. 4.

Some of Kohl's amazing Black Friday doorbuster deals include a FitBit Inspire for $70, a kids Amazon Fire for $60, a PJ Masks Headquarters play set for $20, and a Roomba for $235 (which makes a great gift for a family member, or yourself - especially if you have little kids who love to leave piles of crumbs everywhere).

If Black Friday shopping is how you love to wrap up Thanksgiving, find the Kohl's closest to you using the store locator here.