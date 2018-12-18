Kourtney Kardashian's Holiday 2018 Gifts For Kids Are Super Cute & Surprisingly Affordable
I've always wanted to be a fly on the wall for Kardashian celebrations. What on earth do you get for a relative that has basically everything? If you follow the Kardashian/Jenner fam at all, you probably know that luxury cars are a popular go-to gift for birthdays... but yeah, that's not really going to fit into my Christmas budget. However, Kourtney Kardashian posted her holiday gift guide and several of the children's items are actually affordable — it's a Christmas miracle! Plus, as a mom of three, she knows her stuff.
If your kid hasn't been super specific about what they really want this year, shopping for gifts can be tricky. It's even trickier when you don't have any kids of your own and are shopping for a non-immediate family member. (Shopping for my nephews the past few Christmases has been the bane of my existence. What the heck do little boys like? I don't relate to this demographic.) Regardless of how you feel about the Kardashian sisters, gift advice and recommendations are always helpful. This year, you can spoil your kids, nieces, nephews, or grandkids like they were born into a ludicrously wealthy reality TV family with one of these top-notch gifts from Kourt's gift guide.
1Ugg Slippers
Keep those piggies warm with these cozy, wool-lined Ugg slippers. They're super easy to slip on and off, and your kids can even wear them outside thanks to their Treadlite sole.
2Electric Ride-On Elephant With Sounds
Peanut: Electric Ride-On Elephant With Sounds
This is certainly on the pricier side for Christmas gifts, but it's bound to be a major hit. The plush elephant moves up to 2 mph, all while making sounds and playing music.
3Wooden Cash Register
I've yet to meet a child who didn't get a kick from playing with cash registers. This wooden version from Crate & Kids comes with 10 coins, nine bills, a scanner and a credit card.
4Fresh Mart Grocery Store Companion Collection
Fresh Mart Grocery Store Companion Collection
This grocery store kit goes with the Melissa & Doug Grocery Store ($200), but makes an excellent gift all on its own – after all, any coffee table or play house can be set up like a supermarket with a little imagination! This set comes with 70 pieces, including an apron, shopping bag, play money, and groceries.
5Ball Pit With 300 Balls
What kid wouldn't go crazy for their own home ball pit? This one is made entirely out of foam, covered in a washable, removable fabric, and comes with 300 plastic balls. It's neutral color palette makes it a little bit less of an eyesore than a rainbow option.
6Hatchimals HatchiBabies - Ponette
Hatchimals HatchiBabies - Ponette
Apparently even the Kardashian kids are hooked on Hatchimals. With this HatchiBaby, your child will be egg-cited to figure out if they're hatching a little hatchiboy or hatchigirl.
7Scientist Role Play Set
Your budding scientist will adore this science set from Melissa & Doug. Complete with a white lab coat (sized to fit ages 5 to 7), six experiments (with instructions), goggles, non-breakable beaker, test tube, petri dish, measuring spoons, and a hypothesis card, your child will look the part while learning all about the scientific method.
8Monopoly: Fortnite Edition Board Game
Monopoly: Fortnite Edition Board Game
Your video game-loving kid will be excited for a family game night with this Fortnite-themed Monopoly. In this version, players earn Health Points to survive, while claiming locations, battling opponents, and avoiding the Storm.
9Crystal Growing Kit
Inspire your mini-chemist with this crystal growing kit from Thames & Kosmos. With a full-color, 32-page experiment manual that guides kids through 15 different experiments, they'll be occupied with educational fun for hours.
10Air Hogs Supernova Orb
Your kids will be mesmerized by this toy. With motion sensitive lights & sensors, the "gravity-defying" orb will respond to their commands after being tossed in the air. It comes with a USB charge cable, an instruction sheet, four replacement rotors, and a rotor removal tool.
