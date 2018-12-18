I've always wanted to be a fly on the wall for Kardashian celebrations. What on earth do you get for a relative that has basically everything? If you follow the Kardashian/Jenner fam at all, you probably know that luxury cars are a popular go-to gift for birthdays... but yeah, that's not really going to fit into my Christmas budget. However, Kourtney Kardashian posted her holiday gift guide and several of the children's items are actually affordable — it's a Christmas miracle! Plus, as a mom of three, she knows her stuff.

If your kid hasn't been super specific about what they really want this year, shopping for gifts can be tricky. It's even trickier when you don't have any kids of your own and are shopping for a non-immediate family member. (Shopping for my nephews the past few Christmases has been the bane of my existence. What the heck do little boys like? I don't relate to this demographic.) Regardless of how you feel about the Kardashian sisters, gift advice and recommendations are always helpful. This year, you can spoil your kids, nieces, nephews, or grandkids like they were born into a ludicrously wealthy reality TV family with one of these top-notch gifts from Kourt's gift guide.

1 Ugg Slippers Cozy II Slipper for Kids $60 Ugg Keep those piggies warm with these cozy, wool-lined Ugg slippers. They're super easy to slip on and off, and your kids can even wear them outside thanks to their Treadlite sole. See On Ugg

4 Fresh Mart Grocery Store Companion Collection Fresh Mart Grocery Store Companion Collection $30 Melissa & Doug This grocery store kit goes with the Melissa & Doug Grocery Store ($200), but makes an excellent gift all on its own – after all, any coffee table or play house can be set up like a supermarket with a little imagination! This set comes with 70 pieces, including an apron, shopping bag, play money, and groceries. See On Melissa & Doug

5 Ball Pit With 300 Balls Ball Pit With 300 Balls $160 Misioo What kid wouldn't go crazy for their own home ball pit? This one is made entirely out of foam, covered in a washable, removable fabric, and comes with 300 plastic balls. It's neutral color palette makes it a little bit less of an eyesore than a rainbow option. See On Little Big Playroom

7 Scientist Role Play Set Scientist Role Play Set $30 Melissa & Doug Your budding scientist will adore this science set from Melissa & Doug. Complete with a white lab coat (sized to fit ages 5 to 7), six experiments (with instructions), goggles, non-breakable beaker, test tube, petri dish, measuring spoons, and a hypothesis card, your child will look the part while learning all about the scientific method. See On Melissa & Doug

8 Monopoly: Fortnite Edition Board Game Monopoly: Fortnite Edition Board Game $20 Monopoly Your video game-loving kid will be excited for a family game night with this Fortnite-themed Monopoly. In this version, players earn Health Points to survive, while claiming locations, battling opponents, and avoiding the Storm. See On Monopoly

10 Air Hogs Supernova Orb Air Hogs Supernova Orb $40 Air Hogs Your kids will be mesmerized by this toy. With motion sensitive lights & sensors, the "gravity-defying" orb will respond to their commands after being tossed in the air. It comes with a USB charge cable, an instruction sheet, four replacement rotors, and a rotor removal tool. See On Spin Master