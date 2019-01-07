Earlier this week, rumors surfaced that Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are reportedly expecting their fourth child via surrogate. But they haven't actually confirmed the news themselves, or even addressed it. Luckily, Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner wasn't afraid to talk about these pregnancy rumors. However, people might be frustrated with the way that Jenner reacted to reports of Kim Kardashian expecting her fourth child, because she did it in the coyest and most torturous way possible.

Jenner knows everything — she's the head of the Kardashian family, after all — and it's impossible to keep a secret from her. So, if Kardashian was expecting a fourth child, it's super likely that Jenner would know, right? It definitely sounds like Jenner is aware of these rumors, but she's keeping her lips sealed.

On Sunday, Jenner was asked for the first time if she knew anything about Kardashian and West's huge news, and she, of course, remained coy. Jenner refused to either confirm or deny the rumors, laughing at the question about it.

"It's always a full house," Jenner told Extra over the weekend.

She's right — it is always a full house in her house. And it is going to be much fuller if West and Kardashian are indeed expecting one more. So this basically confirms the rumors, right?

Jenner's reaction comes on the heels of the news that broke on Wednesday that West and Kardashian were expecting a fourth child, a boy, through a surrogate, according to People. Although the couple themselves did not confirm the news themselves, sources told Us Weekly that the couple is expecting a child due in "very early May" and they were super happy about this. Another source told Us Weekly that they "always wanted four kids."

If this is the case, then this is incredible for them, especially since they're super devoted and awesome parents to their three children — 5-year-old daughter, North; 3-year-old son, Saint; and 11-month-old daughter, Chicago. But, until they confirm (or deny) the news, no one will know for certain if they should congratulate the couple (and look forward to more photos from the happy family) or ignore the rumors altogether.

This is why Kris Jenner had so much power during this interview — she could have helped people process this news and choose how to react. But, she chose to play coy, which honestly gives people more of an answer than Jenner probably expects.

When Jenner's daughter, Kylie Jenner, was hiding a pregnancy in the latter half of 2017, she also played coy about the rumors. Nearly one day after the news of Jenner's pregnancy broke in Sept. 2017, Kris remained aloof about what could be going on.

"It wouldn't be the family if something didn't happen every single day," Kris told TMZ at the time, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

She was right — something did happen and was happening behind closed doors. But, it would be months after this before Kris and Kylie finally confirmed the news.

Kris' response to the rumors surrounding West and Kardashian sounds a lot like how she responded to the rumors surrounding Jenner. So, based on her response, fans can probably expect the Kardashian-West family to grow — whether it's in a matter of months, or years.