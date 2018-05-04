It certainly hasn't been an easy month for Khloé Kardashian. Just as she was about to welcome her daughter, True, into the world, video surfaced online that purported to show her partner, Tristan Thompson, allegedly cheating on her with other women. Since then, the new mom has maintained a super-low profile, but while the world has been focused on the state of her relationship, it sounds like Khloé has actually been focused on simply adjusting to motherhood. For example, in a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kris Jenner said Khloé is finding breastfeeding "tricky," according to People, and it's a reminder that, as much as her life may have seemed to have turned into a tabloid feeding frenzy, she's still experiencing the same ups and downs that all new moms do.

Jenner wasn't the first of Khloé's family members to speak to DeGeneres about the cheating scandal. Kim Kardashian appeared on the show Monday, and said the situation was "just so f**ked up." (Romper's requests for comment from both Thompson and Kardashian's reps were not immediately returned.) But like the doting mom and grandmother that she always seems to be, Jenner's first instinct was to gush about Khloé's maternal instincts and about how cute her newest granddaughter is.

"Khloé is amazing. I’m so proud of that kid. I get choked up because she’s such a good mom and, honestly, I get so emotional," she told DeGeneres. "I was in Cleveland last week, and it was snowing, and she was all nestled in the nursery, and the baby." She continued:

She’s just concentrating on that, being a mom, her baby, and that’s what her sisters are doing as well.

It obviously has to be unbelievably difficult to find out your partner may have been cheating on you while you were pregnant, but it sounds like Khloé has somehow found a way to keep whatever she may be feeling about Thompson from affecting her time with her newborn daughter, and that's pretty remarkable. In fact, more than anything, hearing Jenner discuss Khloé's struggle with breastfeeding was a reminder that her experience might not be all that different from what most other moms go through. Jenner told Degeneres:

She’s so excited about motherhood and trying to get the nursing thing down, which is a little tricky. She’s trying, she’s really trying.

That's definitely something many new moms can relate to — as much as breastfeeding is "natural," and as much as we are told that "breast is best," the truth is that it doesn't always feel that way. In fact, according to Redbook, a 2015 study in Pediatrics found that although most mothers intend to breastfeed their newborns for at least three months (85 percent of them, to be specific), less than a third actually end up doing it for that long. One reason why? The study found that many women stopped due to initial breastfeeding obstacles, like issues with latching, or not knowing if their babies were getting enough milk. Because no matter how "natural" breastfeeding might be, the truth is that getting the hang of it isn't always easy, especially if moms don't have sufficient breastfeeding support.

Khloé, at least, is fortunate to have both the financial resources to access additional help (I mean, she could basically hire a live-in lactation consultant if she wanted), as well as the support of her sisters and mom, all of whom have had children, except for Kendall Jenner. Given that it sounds like Khloé really wants to breastfeed True, hopefully it'll become easier for her soon. But if it doesn't, as with most moms, it likely won't be for lack of trying. And honestly, no parent should ever have to feel guilty for switching to infant formula (fed is really what's best, after all).

Though Khloé has remained understandably quiet throughout her ordeal with Thompson, it does appear that she's been at least following what's been said about her on social media. Earlier this week, for instance, E! News shared a story that cited unnamed sources as saying that Khloé is in "her own personal hell" at the moment, and that she has specifically been "leaning on" big sis Kourtney for support. When E! News shared the story on Instagram though, Khloé herself popped up in the comments, according to BuzzFeed, and wrote, "Oh damn, I hope I don't crush her by leaning on her!"

In other words, it sounds like Khloé is doing her best to take all the stories and speculation about her life in stride, which is pretty impressive — especially considering that she has a newborn (sleep deprivation is no joke). But no matter what happens, it seems clear that Khloé has many people around her who love her and who are ready to support her any way she needs. Because no matter what may be going on in her personal life, Khloé definitely deserves to enjoy every moment with her infant daughter, just like all parents do.

