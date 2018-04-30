The Kardashian family can be very tightlipped when it comes to talking about their family's personal lives, even as they play out in the media. Which is why it was surprising that during a recent chat with Ellen DeGeneres, Kim Kardashian talked about Khloé and Tristan Thompson's relationship in the wake of the cheating allegations made against the NBA star. She was surprisingly frank and open about what's going on, even as so many KarJenner fans are debating whether or not the rumors are true.

To refresh your memories, just days before Khloé gave birth to her daughter True, a video was published by the Daily Mail purported to show Tristan, her boyfriend of over a year and the father of her baby, allegedly with another woman. Just afterwards, TMZ released a video it had that purported to show Thompson with two other women from October. Kardashian and Thompson both did not immediately return Romper's request for comment about the alleged infidelity.

This is the first time any member of the family addressed the scandal in person, and what better person to talk to about it with than Ellen? The talk show host brought Khloé up and asked Kim if she had any thoughts about the whole ordeal. Kim took a long sip of her tea and then spilled it all (figuratively, of course, she was wearing all white).

Look How Disappointed Kim Is.

She began, "Like I don't even know how to describe it besides it's just so f —ked up," as the crowd cheered in agreement. Other than that apparent confirmation that all the rumors were true (because otherwise, what else was so f-ed up?) and assuring DeGeneres that Khloé was just busy being a good mom, Kim did her best to be diplomatic.

The reality star explained that she wasn't about to trash Thompson, or say anything "too negative" for True's sake. She wouldn't want her niece to grow up one day and hear her aunt bashing her dad, right? But Kim has a way of saying so much without saying a whole lot of anything at all.

Kim said, "You know, she's so strong and she's doing the best that she can. It's a really sad situation all over." She added that it must be "so hard to have your heart broken and then fall in love" in just a matter of days, referring to the proximity of the alleged cheating videos and the birth of her baby daughter. The KKW Beauty founder explained that her sister was just taking some time to gather herself, saying:

When she's gone through really tough things in the past she's always kept that from us and kinda dealt with it until it became public. You know, stuff with Lamar [Odom, her ex-husband], things I guess were happening for a year and we didn't know about it and we always think we're so close but she does such a good job at keeping that so private.

Kim confirmed that her sister was still in Cleveland, "not thinking of anything" at all and focusing on motherhood. "I think she just wants a clear head and just wants to be alone with her baby and figure that out ... she wanted to have some alone time with the baby and figure out what her next steps are." She added, "It’s a really sad situation all over." You can watch the full clip below.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

The drama, right? You know things are serious if Kim got the go-ahead to address the topic on one of the most popular daytime talk shows out there right now. Remember, this is the same woman who slugged a sardine smoothie to avoid addressing Khloé and Kylie Jenner's pregnancy rumors.

If Khloé was trying to keep things quiet about her relationship, Kim would've kept it zipped up. Even with Ellen DeGeneres. Remember, last fall she sat in that very same chair and explained how the family deals with drama in public, as reported by BET. Kim said, "This is how we work in the family. When there are lots of rumors, we have this family group chat and we threaten each other's lives if we speak for the other one."

TheEllenShow on YouTube

So, it seems that Khloé must have told Kim she could dish a bit on the state of her love life right now. (Or not, and next season's Keeping Up With The Kardashians will include a dramatization of what went down Monday. If she didn't get permission, Kim's in big trouble.) But judging from her look of disdain and loose lips this week, it sounds like someone else is in the proverbial doghouse these days.

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.