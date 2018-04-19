Ever since the rumors broke last week, it's been hard to keep up with Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship status. Well, dolls, you're in luck, because I've delved into the depths of social media, anonymously sourced tabloids articles, and seemingly official reports to find all the updates on the Tristan Thompson cheating rumors and what he and Khloé are (allegedly) planning on doing going forward. All so you don't have to.

Because as much as one might want to keep up, it seems like the story changes every other hour. And, I have to remind you, not one of the sources has said, "Bible," after speaking to the press, so how do we know we can even trust them?

Let's start from the beginning. Khloé gave birth to their baby daughter True in Cleveland, Ohio on April 12 — just days after the Daily Mail released a footage that purports to show Tristan allegedly with another woman in New York the weekend before. Just after that video was posted, TMZ released a video that allegedly shows Tristan with two women in Washington, D.C. from back in October. Romper's request from both Kardashian and Thompson's representatives regarding the cheating rumors were not immediately returned. The family hasn't confirmed or denied the rumors publicly, but that hasn't stopped people from coming up with their own stories.

Almost as soon as the videos hit the internet, Kardashian fans were quick to point out that it's entirely possible Khloé knew about the alleged cheating in October and that her mother, all around PR superhero Kris Jenner, had working out a way for it not to be released, according to New York's The Cut. Or that she had finagled their release somehow to coincide with her granddaughter's birth, as reported by Elle, which would sure be something. Then again, when it comes to the KarJenners, there's always tons of speculation.

But there's been a whole lot more speculation about how Khloé is doing, where she's living, and whether or not she and Tristan will stick together. Here are just a few of the most recent Tristan cheating rumor updates since KoKo went into labor.

Tristan Isn't Living With Khloé Right Now

According to TMZ, Khloé is currently staying at her and Tristan's home in Cleveland, namely because she had set up a nursery months ago. However, a report in People from Wednesday alleges that Tristan is not staying in the same house yet "comes and goes to spend time with his daughter."

Khloé Is Allegedly Just Waiting To Leave

That rumor is certainly in line with the other one that has been told to People about Khloé just biding her time until she can return to Los Angeles. According to those outlets, the new mom is just waiting until she and little True Thompson are cleared, medically, to fly, and then she's hitting the road. An insider told People, "Yes, she would like to be back home in L.A., but she’s also doing what’s best for her child. She wanted to give the baby time to adjust and to literally stay alive, so she’s of course following doctor’s orders.”

Nothing Has Been Decided Yet

A source close to the family told E! News that things are a little rocky, but that the family of three are all under one roof at the moment. According to E! News, this source said:

Khloé Will Eventually Forgive Tristan

A source close to the family reportedly told Us Weekly that Khloé loves "unconditionally" and will forgive Tristan once the media attention dies down. Remember, these sources say, her ex-husband Lamar Odom reportedly cheated on her and put her through a lot of drama and she always came back to him eventually (for a bit). The source said:

Khloé Has Already Forgiven Tristan

Just days after True arrived in this world, a source reportedly told People that Khloé was too "consumed" with love to be angry at Tristan. The source said:

Khloé Hasn't Even Thought About It

A source reportedly told E! News that the new mom hasn't even thought about what to do yet and has been "traumatized" by the whole thing. This source said:

Kris Is Going To Butt In

According to another source who reportedly spoke with Us Weekly, Momager Kris Jenner is getting nervous about how long her daughter's stayed in Cleveland since the alleged cheating rumors broke. This person told Us Weekly:

No matter what's actually, really, truly going on in Cleveland or Khloé's head, let's all try to remember that she's just a human being, okurrr? Let the woman live and raise her daughter. But please do continue to come up with some inane fan theories, because I bet $1 million that Khloé and Kim are getting a kick out of reading them and making fun of us for spreading them around the internet.

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.