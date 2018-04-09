Now that Khloé Kardashian is about to reach the end of her pregnancy (she could go into labor at any moment), she is feeling a bit done. From Kardashian complaining about her pre-delivery boredom, to her admission that she's "uncomfortable," girl is clearly experiencing some serious last trimester blues. Making matters even more frustrating for Kardashian is that people won't stop giving her unsolicited parenting tips — a phenomenon that's all too common for first-time moms. And in a not-so-surprising twist, Kris Jenner confirmed that Khloé Kardashian is "sick" of all the baby advice. Although it's obvious Kardashian's loved ones mean well, her frustration is totally valid.

Being a first-time parent in a big family can be tough, especially if your siblings already have kids. Case in point: Kardashian is constantly bombarded with baby advice from Jenner and her four siblings with kids: Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner. Yep, there is no escape for Kardashian. So, it only makes sense that Kardashian is fed up with all the outside chatter.

And late Sunday night, Jenner admitted that she's the family member who is irritating Kardashian the most. "I give her so much advice [that] she's sick of me," Jenner revealed to Entertainment Tonight. "Yeah, we all give her advice because, you know, most of us have had a child or two in this family."

But this isn't the first time Kardashian has expressed annoyance about her large family. Back in January, about one month after Kardashian shared her pregnancy news with the world, she opened up about receiving "unwanted" advice. Kardashian stated, according to People:

A lot of it is unwanted. I don’t know if it’s the worst, but Kourtney gives a lot of advice. I think it’s so sweet but I don’t want to do some of that stuff. 'You can never have a plastic toy, ever!' If someone buys blocks, I’m allowed to have blocks! Let me experience things. It’s either her way or no way. It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it.

Of course, Kardashian has the right to "experience" motherhood as it unfolds — for better or worse. Although this isn't true for everyone, a lot of people find joy in navigating parenting through their own lens, especially if they hail from a big family in which their identity can occasionally get lost in the shuffle. Parenthood, like any life-changing experience, is a personal journey first and foremost.

That being said, there is at least one person in Kardashian's circle who is respecting her space during this time — her big sister Kim.

When Kim was asked what advice she's giving Kardashian at the moment, she said, according to the Daily Mail.

You cannot tell her [Kardashian] anything right now that's too sensitive because she's just so freaked out. So, I can't really get into the whole, like, nipples and breastfeeding thing. She's just going to have to figure that all out and slowly.

Yep, Kardashian will figure it out because she's a strong and capable person who has patiently waited nine months to become a parent. Although it's likely Kardashian will call up her sisters or mom for advice here and there once her little girl arrives, there's a good chance she'll have no problem finding a solution to whatever problem comes up. That's what Google is for, right? Not to mention, Kardashian has her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, by her side to see her through those more stressful moments.

So, here's to Kardashian enjoying her last few days of pregnancy in peace without her well-intentioned family members chiming in on every little development. It's a safe bet Kardashian will figure out this whole parenting thing in due time.

