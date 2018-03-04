In the wake of the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements taking over Hollywood, and beyond, it seems as though many more accusations are being made each day. And now, on Oscar Sunday, Kris Jenner is supporting Ryan Seacrest amid allegations from his former stylist.

The allegations against Seacrest have been controversial, to say the least. In November, Seacrest was accused of harassment of a former E! stylist. Specifically, as The Hollywood Reporter, who first reported on the allegations, said, "The claim comes from a former E! wardrobe stylist, who has come forward to allege that Seacrest behaved inappropriately toward her during his tenure at E! News nearly a decade ago."

More to come...