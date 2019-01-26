It's that time of year again when we really need to start thinking about how to tell the person we love how much they mean to us, but ideally in new and interesting ways. You know, because it's about to be Valentine's Day and such. Sure, you could go ahead and buy a card or spell out "I love you" in rose petals on the bed (although I seriously doubt anyone in real life has ever done such a thing) like a run of the mill nice person. But these classic Valentine's candies are now in doughnut form at Krispy Kreme... so much better to share your love notes via doughnut, don't you agree?

I don't think it's even remotely an exaggeration to say that we were all utterly destroyed when news hit that there would be no Sweetheart candies this year from Necco. You know the ones; those cute little conversation starters so many of us liked to pass around back when we were kids and also last year. Although apparently not nearly enough people did buy those Sweethearts last year because Necco went out of business, as per CNBC. While the good news is that a new company bought Sweethearts and will have the beloved candy back on the shelves next year, the better news is that we have a pretty amazing alternative this year.

Sweetheart doughnuts.

As of Jan. 30, fans of love and confetti-colored deliciousness will be able to treat themselves and others to adorable heart shaped donuts. Just in time for Valentine's Day, of course. Which should make Valentine's Day, a day I have often found to be a monumental disappointment, easy, stress-free, and full of yeast and sugar. Not to mention the ease of communication these Conversation Doughnuts from Krispy Kreme will afford everyone. As Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer Dave Skena noted in a press release to Romper:

Finding the right word can be like, I don’t know….hard. But eating a doughnut is easy. So, we printed the right words on the doughnuts for you so you can’t mess this up.

The heart-shaped Conversation Doughnuts will share similar messages to the classic candy with a few updates; "Call Me," "Love," "DM Me," and "So Extra" are just a few of the choices. Beyond the clever messages, these doughnuts also promise to be delicious, filled with four of the classic Krispy Kreme fillings. There's strawberries & Kreme, cake batter, raspberry-filled, and chocolate cream-filled.

Obviously Twitter is pretty excited about this wonderful turn of events.

Since America is still a free country as far as I know, you should absolutely feel free to celebrate Valentine's Day however you please. Definitely go the traditional route with dinner and roses and overpriced menus at restaurants where you feel like the chairs are never as comfortable as you want.

I'm just saying if you don't partake of Krispy Kreme's Conversation Doughnuts, either for yourself or a loved one, you're probably going to have a terrible day. That's all.