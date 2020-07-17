I don't want to alarm anyone or cause a stampede, but you all should know that Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts to celebrate the company's birthday and you'll have to act fast to scoop some up for yourself.

On July 17, 2020, Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 83rd year in business by giving everyone free doughnuts. Earlier this week, the company announced that if you buy yourself a dozen doughnuts, you will receive another dozen of its famous original glazed doughnuts free of charge.

How do you get to be a part of this amazing deal? You can head over to a Krispy Kreme drive-thru and order a dozen doughnuts and the staff will hand over your second dozen free. You can also order online at krispykreme.com or you can order using the Krispy Kreme app for pick-up or delivery. To order online, fill your cart with at least two dozen doughnuts including one dozen original glazed and then use promo code KKBIRTHDAY at checkout.

This offer is only valid for Friday, July 17, so now is obviously the time to drop everything you're doing and take a mad dash to the closest Krispy Kreme in your neighborhood.

In an effort to keep up with what is certain to be a huge demand for these free doughnuts, Krispy Kreme also announced it would be extending its Hot Light hours, as People reported. This means not only will you be getting free doughnuts, there will also be more freshly baked doughnuts coming out of the oven through the day. If you time it right, you could be eating them fresh from the oven. There is no greater gift.

This isn't the first time in recent months Krispy Kreme has offered free doughnuts. As a show of gratitude to health care workers through the COVID-19 crisis, the company has been offering $1 Original Glazed Dozens to all health care workers every Monday until Labor Day. This includes anyone who can verify they work in the health care industry.

Now is the time to get yourself a free dozen doughnuts from Krispy Kreme and take a break from the weird world we're all living in right now.