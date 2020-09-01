Nothing says fall quite like shorter days, changing leaves, and the option to have pumpkin spice versions of just about everything. But while fall's favorite flavor doesn't always make for a delicious pairing (pumpkin spice Pringles?), it goes quite well with doughnuts. That's why it's so good to know that Krispy Kreme's Pumpkin Spice doughnut collection is back, and this year there's a new doughnut in tow.

To celebrate "Pumpkin Spice season," Krispy Kreme has put together a collection of pumpkin spice-flavored doughnuts even pumpkins can be proud of, the company claims. The collection includes three fall favorites: The Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut, which sees the doughnut shop's long-standing classic spiced to pumpkin perfection for fall; the Pumpkin Spice Original Filled, Cheesecake doughnut, which sees an pumpkin spice original glazed doughnut filled with a cheesecake Kreme; and the Pumpkin Spice Cake doughnut, which is a glazed, old fashioned cake doughnut flavored with Pumpkin Spice.

To round out the collection, Krispy Kreme has introduced a new flavor: the Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Roll doughnut, which features a Pumpkin Spice classic glazed doughnut tossed in a Pumpkin Spice sugar blend and topped with a swirl of cream cheese icing and cinnamon schmear. "These doughnuts are the perfect combination of your favorite desserts and the season's must-have Pumpkin Spice flavor," Krispy Kreme has promised.

"We've not only brought back your favorites, we've added a new Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Roll Doughnut and you're going to love it," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer, said in a statement released by the company. "Plus, we’re making them every day all month long, so you’ll have the time to try them all."

Whether you try just one or all four, Krispy Kreme's new Pumpkin Spice collection can help you get your fall off to a festive start. But don't expect these fall favorites to last until Halloween. As decreed by Krispy Kreme, the pumpkin spice collection will be available only for the month of September. That means you have just 30 days to get your fill of these Pumpkin Spice sweet treats before they're gone for the year.

Die-hard Pumpkin Spice fans may want to taste Krispy Kreme's newest collection alongside rival Dunkin' Donuts' fall line of coffees and sweets such as the Dunkin Apple Cider Donut or Pumpkin Donut.

To learn more about Krispy Kreme's 2020 Pumpkin Spice doughnut collection and even order a dozen for delivery or pickup, visit the retailer's website.