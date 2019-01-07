If you don't completely adore Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell as a couple, I don't want to know you. This probably seems harsh, but can we all just agree that they're so perfectly suited for each other it's unreal? And they manage to stay so incredibly grounded in the midst of their whole Hollywood fame thing, you've got to respect it. Just like you've got to respect Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's red carpet poses at the Golden Globes; an intoxicating mixture of gorgeous and ridiculous I know you'll enjoy.

The Good Place actress was on double duty ahead of her arrival on the red carpet of the Golden Globes on Sunday night; Bell was taking to Instagram to offer her followers a bird's-eye view of her preparations for the big event. The mom of two gave a sneak peek of her gorgeous blush dress and a smattering of her shoe choices on Instagram, all of which she figured would give her "so many blisters."

As for Shepard... well, the CHIPs actor had a slightly different approach to getting ready for one of the most glamorous nights in Hollywood; he told his Instagram followers that he "even showered (last night) for this. :)"

Talk about the glam team, am I right? Although to be fair, it looks like his showering and her blistered feet paid off in spades. The couple, who got married in 2013 and share two daughters (3-year-old Delta and 4-year-old Lincoln), were oozing confidence on the red carpet with their exceptional poses.

Like this over-the-shoulder, smoldering beauty right here.

And here's a shot where they kept the smolder, but they were both turning inward. You know, because standing in that same position and looking all gorgeous has to get a bit boring after awhile.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course both Shepard and Bell are sort of veterans when it comes to awards shows. Both have been in the biz for quite some time, and I gather from Bell's behind-the-scenes Instagram feed that she's not taking things too seriously. On Sunday afternoon the Veronica Mars actress shared a picture of herself eating an enormous plate of food in her robe with the caption:

I can’t remember exactly, but I’m pretty sure the rule is to eat as much as humanely possible before squeezing into a formal dress. Right?

And let's not forget, guys, that Bell was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her role in The Good Place. So perhaps she would have been forgiven if she wanted to get serious about the Golden Globes.

She was certainly serious about serving looks.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Apparently she was not that serious, however, as evidenced by this photo she shared of herself with Shepard with napkins covering their fancy duds just before walking the red carpet and the caption, "Power Couple. Let’s hope they’re serving Red Lobster."

I have no idea who will win in what category at the Golden Globes, but here's one thing I know for sure; Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are going to have a blast, no matter what.

It's simply in their DNA to be the most relaxed couple in every room.

