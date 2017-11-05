Kristen Bell Reveals What She Did When Her Kids Walked In On Her Having Sex, Because It Happens To Every Parent

If you don't already love Kristen Bell, you're probably the last person on the planet who hasn't succumbed to her super laid-back and hilarious charm. But just keep reading, my friend. Because once you read about what Kristen Bell did when her kids walked in on her having sex, you'll be like, "Oh wait, this is why everyone loves her." And yes, it's one of the many reasons.

The A Bad Moms Christmas star and her husband, Parenthood actor Dax Shepard, have become almost as well-known for their adorable IRL relationship as they have for their acting chops. The couple has two little girls — 3-year-old Delta and 4-year-old Lincoln — and while they're pretty careful not to share any pics of the girls with the general public, they're not above sharing hilarious stories that involve them. Like the time the two girls walked in on their parents having a little special cuddle time.

Bell opened up on The Talk when host Sara Gilbert asked her to describe her most embarrassing parenting moment. Bell didn't miss a beat, and answered, "Oh, they've walked in on us having sex," according to the segment.

As the show's co-hosts gasped (and come on, who are they kidding here?), Bell said, "That's how they were made, it's OK." But... yeah. Awkward.

Host Julie Chen asked Bell what she and husband Shepard did to avoid scarring their impressionable small children for life (my words, not Chen's) and Bell explained:

Well, we didn’t, like, continue… we sort of just went like, "Hey, what’s up? What do you need? What do you need?"… And then we just said, "Mommy and daddy are just going to take a nap for a couple of minutes."

I mean, really, what else are you supposed to do? Explain the facts of life to two little kids who probably just came in the room to ask for cookies or something? Continue knocking boots and hope they don't notice? There aren't exactly a whole lot of choices going on there.

The Frozen actress has never been above talking about life's little embarrassing moments, which is why fans love her. In fact, she also revealed that, during a rehearsal for A Bad Moms Christmas, she tried to secretly pump breast milk, according to People. She had to be part of a script reading via Skype from her home in Los Angeles, and was attempting to pump breast milk discreetly. Unfortunately, she didn't realize that she was on a 200 foot projector screen, and that everyone in the room was eventually aware of exactly what she was doing — on account of the noise of her breast pump blasting on a loud speaker.

Bell's co-star, Mila Kunis, explained how it all went down during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show:

As we’re reading the script, you see [Kristen’s] face just getting closer and closer to the screen, and the rest of her body just keeps getting out of the screen. [She] was just a giant face!

Bell's response to being caught pumping breast milk in front of a bunch of fancy Hollywood folk? "I’m sorry. When you gotta do it, you gotta do it. I didn’t know I was on a movie projector! I would have loved a heads-up," she perfectly answered.

And that's pretty much Bell in a nutshell. A no-nonsense, down-to-earth, pumping breast milk during a Hollywood movie script reading kind of girl, who doesn't care about telling the entire world that her kids walked in on her and her husband having sex.

In other words, the girl is real. Bell feels like that best friend who lets you off the hook when you tell her about screwing up with your kids. And shares a story of her own to make you feel better. And if you don't love her now, I don't know how to help you.

