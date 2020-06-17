No pressure here for actress Kristen Stewart, who is set to portray Princess Diana in an upcoming movie about her decision to leave Prince Charles. It's only one of the most famous divorces in modern history and the late Princess Diana is only one of the most beloved royal icons.

The Twilight actress has signed on to play Princess Diana in a new film called Spencer, which follows the Princess of Wales as she makes the difficult decision to separate from Prince Charles, the future King of England, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie will be directed by Pablo Larraín, who directed Natalie Portman as she played Jackie Kennedy Onassis in the 2016 Academy Award-nominated film Jackie.

Larraín told Deadline that he plans to tell the historic story of Princess Diana's separation from Prince Charles from a new perspective, "Usually, the prince comes and finds the princess, invites her to become his wife and eventually she becomes queen. That is the fairy tale. When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, I’d rather go and be myself, it’s a big big decision, a fairy tale upside down.”

Filming for Spencer is slated for spring of 2021.

Fans are taking to social media to share their feelings about Stewart playing Princess Diana. Some social media users are not terribly impressed to find an American actress playing a member of the British monarchy. "Plenty of British actresses who would have been better for this role, Princess diana was classy kristen is not. They don't even look alike ffs," one critic tweeted.

Another, however, defended the decision based on Stewart's portrayal of 70s actress Jean Seberg. "I watched Seberg where she plays Jean Seberg and WOW, that was powerful! Such a masterpiece! I cannot wait to see her as Princess Diana, I’m sure that will be an amazing job," they said.

And others thought that Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner would be perfect for the job.

While the opinions on social media might be divided, one person is convinced Stewart is the right person to play Princess Diana at this vulnerable stage of her life when both she and her husband were hounded by the media and both reportedly having affairs. Director Larraín told Deadline, "Kristen is one of the great actors around today. To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her."