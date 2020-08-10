After keeping details about her journey to motherhood out of the public eye, Kristen Wiig opened up about her experience with IVF and surrogacy in a new interview with InStyle.

News that the Saturday Night Live alum welcomed twins via surrogate with her fiancé Avi Rothman broke back in June, as People reported at the time, but Wiig hadn't publicly spoken about her family's new additions until just recently.

In her interview with InStyle published on Aug. 7, Wiig confirmed her twins are now 9 months old and her journey to become a mother wasn't entirely easy. "It was a very long road... We tried to keep the process private for as long as possible, because it is a very private thing," she told the magazine.

It's not surprising that the 47-year-old actress kept her experience as private as possible. For years, Wiig, who doesn't have an Instagram account or any social media for that matter, has been adamant about maintaining her privacy, telling Harper's Bazaar in 2013 that her personal life is a "closed door." And while that may true, Wiig told InStyle she decided to talk about her experiences with IVF (in-vitro fertilization) and then using a surrogate to help others feel less isolated.

"As private as I am and as sacred as this all is, what helped me was reading about other women who went through it and talking to those who have gone through IVF and fertility stuff," she told InStyle. "It can be the most isolating experience. But I'm trying to find the space where I can keep my privacy and also be there for someone going through it."

Wiig and Rothman first started dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2019, according to People, and the new mom of two told InStyle that they had been in the "IVF haze" for about three years, describing it as "the most difficult time" of her life. "There are so many emotions that go with it — you're always waiting by the phone and getting test results, and it was just bad news after bad news," she shared with the magazine.

But, as Wiig told InStyle, they found "the most amazing surrogate" and, although difficult at time, it was overall a "very beautiful" experience. "Now that I'm on the other side, I wouldn't have had it any other way," she told the magazine. "I've always believed that things happen the way they're supposed to happen, and this is how [our babies] were supposed to get here."

Now that Wiig is a mom of two, it will be interesting to hear any sweet tidbits from her about motherhood and what she does to make her little ones giggle. After all, in 2008 she told Women's Health that one of the "telling facts" about herself is that she loves when she "can make a baby laugh."