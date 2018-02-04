It may have been a long road to get to this point, but another member of the Kardashian/Jenner family is officially on the way. After a whirlwind of reports and speculation since September, Kylie Jenner has finally confirmed her pregnancy to the world on the same day that she revealed the birth of her first child, E! News reported on Sunday.

The news first broke in September, with TMZ reporting that multiple sources confirmed the 20-year-old was expecting a baby with her boyfriend Travis Scott, and had been sharing the news with their friends. However, Jenner herself had yet to speak out about the matter, until now that is, when she confirmed she was pregnant.

Now the world can finally breathe a sigh of relief knowing, for sure, that not only was bundle of joy is on the way for Jenner, but that their baby girl is also officially here. "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world," Jenner wrote on Instagram on Sunday, adding:

I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way i knew how. there was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal i had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.

Her announcment continued:

pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. my beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and i just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this i could burst! Thank you for understanding.

Shortly after letting fans in on the news with a heartfelt message, she posted this video as well:

After months of speculation and reports about the pregnant star, fans can stop reading into clues, colors, and Instagram angles and just move on living their lives. Who am I kidding? People are going to continue to be just as obsessed with Jenner's personal life and road to motherhood now that it is confirmed for sure that Jenner is expecting.

Jenner and Scott started dating back in April, which could lead some to speculate that this wasn't a planned pregnancy. As to that, I would simply urge you to not jump to conclusions about anything since only the two people involved, Jenner and Scott, can say for sure how this all came about. Either way, it appears that they are both thrilled to be welcoming a new edition into the world, and Jenner's side of the family will certainly give the baby a lot of cousins to play with.

Shortly after Jenner's pregnancy report came out, a report that her sister was also expecting. No, I'm not talking about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who are expecting a third child via a surrogate. Only a week later, Khloe Kardashian's reported pregnancy took over the news.

It's basically like a real life version of Full House, except instead of everyone living in one place, they have huge mansions and travel all over the world. Jenner's brother, Rob Kardashian has a daughter of his own, Dream, who is just 10 months old right now. Then there's her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who has three children: Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2. Clearly this is a family who clearly loves children and have no qualms about welcoming in new, adorable members.

Much like with anything that happens to the Kardashian/Jenner family, people are either huge fans or have no interest in them whatsoever. So Twitter's response to Jenner's pregnancy has been pretty much a mixed bag of excitement and sarcasm (and yes even shame because sometimes the internet is garbage) when the news was confirmed.

Hopefully now that Jenner has confirmed the pregnancy, fans can rest easy. (Then again, we'll all be refreshing her Instagram Stories until the end of time, won't we?)

