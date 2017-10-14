Kylie Jenner Has Apparently "Hinted" At Her Reported Pregnancy On Snapchat & Fans Are Here For It

A series of Snapchats posted on Friday, Oct. 13 by Kylie Jenner has left her followers reeling. Although news of the youngest Jenner sister's alleged pregnancy broke back in September, the 20-year-old fashion icon and makeup mogul has yet to officially confirm. However, Kylie Jenner has apparently hinted at her reported pregnancy on Snapchat, and fans are here for it.

Jenner nearly broke the internet just over three weeks ago, on Sept. 22, when TMZ reported the 20-year-old reality star was reportedly expecting her first child. Allegedly, Jenner started telling friends about the happy, albeit unexpected, news earlier in September. Her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott, has also been sharing the alleged baby news, according to TMZ — along with the fact that they're allegedly expecting a little girl! People also reported that multiple sources confirmed Jenner's pregnancy and that she's due in February.

However, despite all of these "sources" and reports, neither Jenner nor Scott have confirmed the pregnancy. That doesn't mean the maybe-mama-to-be isn't teasing her social media followers in the meantime.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a series of pool-side Snapchat videos on Friday, Jenner seemed to hint at the possibility of having a baby on board. According to Us Weekly, the videos feature a fresh-faced Jenner hanging out by the pool. In one clip, she can be seen with her signature pouty lips soaking in some rays.

In another video, Jenner is seen sipping a drink. Both are accompanied by the caption, "Nothing's gonna hurt you baby" — in reference to a song by Cigarettes After Sex, which was playing in the background.

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat/Screenshot by Michelle Stein

Naturally, it didn't take long for fans and news outlets alike to hone in on that one key word: Baby.

- waits for the 4728282 articles about how Kylie Jenner’s “nothing’s gonna hurt you baby” snap was a subliminal hint - — Maggie (@ohsnapitsmagggg) October 14, 2017

Kylie Jenner is subliminally sending messages through her Snapchat about her pregnancy. Today’s clue:



“Nothing’s gonna hurt you baby”



🤔 — mollie (@Channel_Mollie) October 13, 2017

Of course, it's to be expected. Fans who are keeping close tabs on the lip kit creator have been watching closely for any minuscule hint from the star herself that she's pregnant. At the beginning of this week, for example, a Snapchat video showing off one blue Kylie Jenner iPhone case, along with two pink phone cases, caused plenty of speculation. The caption read: "Which one? I'm thinking blue..." Does this confirm that Kylie Jenner is not only pregnant, but that she's expecting a bouncing baby boy? Or, is she just toying with our emotions? Maybe both.

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat/Screenshot by Keiko Zoll

And then there was this inconspicuous snap of three delicious cinnamon buns. Which obviously was code for "buns in the oven," right? As in three sisters — Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — who are all reportedly expecting babies at the same time. It's too perfect not to be true.

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat/Screenshot by Keiko Zoll

Not to mention, the social media queen has also been noticeably hiding her torso in photos uploaded recently to Instagram. The "signs," it seems, are everywhere. And dedicated fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star don't miss a beat. Some have even gone so far as to suggest that Jenner is actually Kim Kardashian's surrogate.

What if the twist in the alleged Kylie Jenner pregnancy is that she's Kim and Kanye's surrogate for baby no. 3? pic.twitter.com/RI8CG18Qvz — David Onda (@David_Onda) September 22, 2017

This admittedly, would be an interesting plot twist. Except for the fact that TMZ has already reported that Kardashian's surrogate is allegedly already a mother of two. Other alleged stats on Kim K's surrogate also point to a big, fat "no" for it being Jenner: She is a married, black woman who has served as a surrogate before. So, yeah. As awesome and heart-warming as it would be for Jenner to carry her big sister's third child, it's highly unlikely.

But then again, all of this pregnancy business is one, giant speculation. Until Jenner and/or Scott (or their reps) come forward to confirm the pregnancy and the details, we'll just have to keep checking in an obsessing over every social media post. That way, at least we'll be the first ones to see if she eventually does post a pregnancy announcement. Because you know it's gonna be epic.