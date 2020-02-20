It stands to reason that Stormi Webster might be a girl with an eye for fashion. After all, at just 2 years old, she's already rocked some trendy looks. For instance, there was the time when Kylie Jenner put some gold hoop earrings on Stormi. While the makeup mogul's toddler seemed to really love her new bling, not everyone felt the same, with some getting riled up about whether or not it's an appropriate look for a little girl.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, Jenner shared some new photos of Stormi on Instagram. In one adorable snap, her little girl admires her reflection as she wore a pair of gold hoop earrings with a "Stormi" nameplate in the middle, keeping the rest of her look casual with some simple shorts and a white tank top. In my humble opinion, these earrings qualify as a "statement piece," and Stormi couldn't look any more proud if she tried. "Go best friend," the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, who shares Stormi with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, captioned the photos.

Many of Jenner's Instagram followers loved the stylish look, praising little Stormi as a trendsetter. "She’s cooler than I’ll ever be..," one fan commented, while another simply said, "Lovely earrings." Paris Hilton even commented with the heart eyes emoji.

Not everyone was sold on Stormi's look, however. "Sis....the hoops are too big. Cute concept, but she’s two...not 12," one person commented on the photo, while another said, "Wow she is a baby not a women."

Others commented with concern for Stormi's comfort. "Ugh those earrings must be so uncomfortable for her," one person wrote, while another said, "Those earrings look waaay too heavy for her ears. You'll stretch her earlobes."

While Jenner didn't technically respond to the criticism, she did post a video of herself trying to take the earrings off Stormi and getting a whole lot of sass from her daughter. Stormi simply says, "No!" to her mom and backs away, which is probably a good sign that she is perfectly comfortable in her hoops.

Not every parent is into piercing their kids' ears and not every parent is going to put hoop earrings on their toddler. But at the end of the day, Jenner is the one who makes the decisions for her child. And if Stormi's reaction to her hoop earrings is anything to go by, it looks like she certainly made her little girl happy with the stylish new look.