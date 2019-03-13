Kylie Jenner Reveals Stormi's Name Could Have Been Much Different

Naming a baby is a huge responsibility. Parents can often spend hours scouring lists and brainstorming on their quest for the perfect name — only to change their minds a few weeks later. (Or even after the baby finally arrives.) It might just be me, but I find it fascinating to see what names made parents' top five, but didn't quite make the final cut. Because apparently, Kylie Jenner revealed Stormi's name could have been much different.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram Live on Tuesday, March 12 to spill on how she arrived at her daughter's name. As People reported, Jenner opened up about what she nearly named her 13-month-old daughter, whom she shares with partner Travis Scott. "I don’t want to tell you guys just in case I use those one day," Jenner said after a fan asked about the other names she and Scott had been considering for their first child. "One name I will tell you guys 'cause I don’t think I’m ever gonna name my daughter this, another daughter … I wanted to name her Rose."

Jenner added that she didn't know why, exactly, she liked the name "Rose" — but that it was her number three pick for Stormi.

As E! Online reported, Jenner chose not divulge her second choice when it came to naming her baby girl. "No. 2 is a very weird name," the Lip Kit Mogul said during her Instagram Live session. "But I love it. It just didn’t work for her."

While on Instagram Live, Jenner went on to share that she used to call her "Stormi" whenever she would talk to her unborn daughter in her belly. "And it just always felt right," she told her followers. "I had two names that I honestly liked better than Stormi but when I had her, I felt like she chose her own name. I just couldn’t imagine any name other than Stormi."

According to Cosmopolitan UK, Jenner revealed in October that she had made a last-minute change to her daughter's name following her birth. "It was always Stormie with an '-ie,'" she told YouTuber James Charles. "I bought custom things for her that said her name, '-ie' ... I was just looking [at] nature names, like weather, like, Earth-inspired. Storm was on there — just Storm."

It's funny because the naming process has been different for each of my four children. When we found out our first baby was a boy, I didn't have any ideas. I eventually came up with a short list of names I thought were OK — but my husband hated all of them. (He's a teacher; go figure.) Out of the blue, it just came to me. My husband liked it, and it just stuck.

In contrast, I had a name picked out for our second child — a daughter — before she was even conceived. With our third child, we agreed on one name earlier on in the pregnancy, but then changed our minds and went with something else closer to end. And with our fourth and final baby, we knew what we wanted to call her as a nickname — but just needed a bit longer to settle on the longer version of her first name.

Personally, I think "Stormi Webster" has a nice ring to it. Although "Rose" is definitely a classy, beautiful name, it's definitely much different than what Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott settled on for their first child. I wonder if they'll continue with the nature/weather theme for future children? Guess we'll have to wait and see.