The Kardashian/Jenner family are finally at the end of one of the most glorious, exciting baby booms ever. Now that Khloé Kardashian has welcomed her baby girl in Cleveland, the trio of next gen KarJenners is complete. For the moment, at any rate. Kim Kardashian West welcomed little Chicago on Jan. 15, and of course, Kylie Jenner (also known as the most mysterious pregnant woman in the world) gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1. As each mom gets accustomed to the new routine with their babies, Kylie Jenner's photo of Stormi's stroller seem to offer further proof that she's totally just embracing life as a new mom. She certainly looks like a jaunty, happy girl, at any rate.

The Lip Kit mogul has been wonderfully generous with pictures of her baby girl, perhaps as a treat to fans who suffered mightily throughout the social media dry spell of her pregnancy. Ever since she and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed daughter Stormi, she seems pretty comfortable sharing sweet little shots of her daughter. Although to be fair, this most recent Stormi photo is light on the Stormi and heavy on the Kylie; in fact, we're just going to have to take her word that Stormi is somewhere in that stroller.

Kylie fans were quick to note in the comment section that the new mom, whose little girl is just over 2 months old, is looking pretty incredible. So much so that some moms (like this one right here) tried to remember if they looked exactly that amazing pushing their baby's stroller. The general consensus? Probably not.

Yup! This is exactly what I look like as well when I’m strolling down the street with my kid!

Wow! That is not what I looked like strolling my Hayleigh

Lol u kno u got money when you match your outfit with your baby stroller

Actually, going for walks with little Miss Stormi seems to be one of Kylie's favorite pastimes. She and Travis both took to their respective social media pages just last week to share pics of Stormi sleeping in her stroller during a "walk w mommy and daddy." And now let's all take a minute to praise little Stormi's amazing chubby cheeks please.

Of course, there's another element of Kylie's oh-so-casual stroll with her daughter that might look a little different from, say, my track pant, half-asleep stroll with my own babies. She's actually wearing a Fendi dress that matches her Fendi stroller, according to Entertainment Tonight. I mean, even I can see that's next level.

Kylie is one of the few members of the KarJenner clan who has been updating her social media in the last few days; the rest of the family (minus Kim Kardashian, who came under fire for sharing bikini selfies from her trip to Turks and Caicos as sister Khloé was giving birth) has been quiet during a pretty severe scandal. The Daily Mail published images of Tristan Thompson, Khloé's boyfriend and the father of her baby girl, purportedly showing him caught on camera allegedly with another woman just days before she was set to give birth. Romper's requests for comment from both Kardashian and Thompson's teams were not immediately returned.

While no one has confirmed or addressed the cheating rumors the family quickly stopped following him on social media. And now, there's good news for the family to share after the difficult past few days; after spending months being pregnant together, both Kylie and Khloé have safely welcomed their baby girls. No matter what else happens, this has to be a pretty emotional, beautiful time for the whole family.

So much so that Kylie and Stormi needed to take a happy little walk around the block in their matching Fendi stroller and dress to celebrate. Ain't life grand?

