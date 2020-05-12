Patience is a virtue, but it doesn't come naturally to everyone — kids especially. So parents might want to try what Kylie Jenner did: using the "candy challenge" to help teach Stormi a valuable lesson.

Jenner recently shared a video of her daughter Stormi, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott, doing the "candy challenge," a trend that was inspired by the "fruit snack challenge" that first became popular on TikTok. Essentially, parents have been sharing videos of their little ones left alone with an enticing snack of some sort. They are told they have to wait to eat the snack until their parents return and are secretly filmed, either waiting as they were told or eating the snack in some cases. Who can blame them? It's a tough challenge. But apparently it wasn't too tough for Stormi Webster.

In the video shared on Monday, Jenner tells Stormi she could eat three pieces of candy out of a big bowl of candy, but she had to "wait for mommy to come back"

"You have to wait until mommy comes back, OK? I have to go to the bathroom," Jenner tells Stormi.

First of all, Stormi's sweet little smile in the video and her willingness to go along with it from the beginning would have made me crack. Especially when she kept saying, "OK! OK!"

When she is left alone with the candy, she looks as though she is trying to distract herself from temptation. She watches cartoons, looks around the room... and then her little hands look like they turn into claws. She seems ready to lunge at the candy after about 10 seconds but then calms herself. She quietly sings "patience, patience, patience" to herself as a reminder to wait. I mean, c'mon how cute is that?

Spoiler alert, she holds it together. And her mother is clearly pretty proud of her. As is the rest of the internet. Her aunt Kim Kardashian commented that she wasn't sure her two little ones, 2-year-old daughter Chicago and 4-year-old son Saint, might not have done so well, writing, "OMG how perfect! This would NOT be the case w Chi! Or especially Saint." Chrissy Teigen said she might want to try this with her nearly 2-year-old son Miles, writing, "ok oh my god this is SO SWEET I gotta try with miles. I know Luna won’t but miles, it’s over."

Other followers were also quick to praise Jenner's on point parenting skills. "She is truly her mother’s child! But hold on! Hats off to your parenting skills 'patience,'" one fan commented, while another said, "that little patience song is everything."

Stormi Webster won more than just her candy challenge. She won the hearts of the entire internet. That should earn her at least four of those chocolates, right?