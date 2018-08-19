When Kylie Jenner gave birth to her daughter, Stormi, in February, her life changed not only forever, but for the better. Instead of worrying about superficial things, Jenner now had to focus on worrying about another living being to care for. Although her life might have changed, her friendships have not. In a new interview with E! News, Kylie Jenner's BFF, Jordyn Woods, said that their friendship has only gotten stronger because of Stormi and it's super cool to hear.

Jenner and Woods have the kind of bond that is unbreakable, no matter what happens in their lives. But that should be a given since Woods is Jenner's roommate, according to Refinery29, and basically her partner in crime. Sure, most roommates at their age don't have a third roommate under the age of 20, but for Woods, that isn't a problem. In a new interview with E! News on Friday, Woods revealed that Stormi has only made her friendship with Jenner much more solid than it had been before.

"I think it has just gotten better," Woods said. "It is a part of life and the process of growing up. I think it has been really great with her around now. Stormi is so sweet and so beautiful. I love hanging out with her all day."

How sweet is that? This is an example of one amazing friendship.

"She is amazing," Woods said of Stormi. "I'm obsessed." Having a friend who is obsessed with your kid is a definite plus — it probably makes hanging out with them so much easier and a lot more fun.

With a friendship as strong as theirs, it makes sense that this hasn't been the first time that Woods has talked about Stormi or Jenner as a mother. As their roommate and Jenner's best friend, she has a super interesting perspective on Jenner's new role as a mom.

In an interview with E! News in July, Woods revealed that Jenner had matured since Stormi's birth in early February. Woods told E! News:

I think just people grow and evolve every day and when you become a parent you have to keep learning and it's an experience and I have just seen her blossom and mature and it's so nice.

It is unfathomable how much Jenner has grown and matured in the past year. Jenner spent the first half of turning 20 years old by hiding her pregnancy and spending time away from the public eye, according to Harper's Bazaar. But once Jenner gave birth on Feb. 1, according to CNN, things changed. Jenner released a Stormi inspired makeup line with her cosmetics line, Kylie Cosmetics, made her relationship with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, public, and is well on her way to becoming one of the youngest billionaires, ever, according to Forbes. Needless to say, a lot has happened.

But during this very eventful year, Jenner's relationship with Woods has remained unchanged. The duo, who recently revealed that they met through a mutual friend, have been friends for years. Because of this, they have nothing but nice things to say about one another, according to People. "I like to keep a really small friend group," Jenner said during an episode of her E! reality show, Life of Kylie, last year, according to People. "Jordyn and I are always on the road and we're always doing something. We just have a connection that is once in a lifetime."

The feelings are clearly mutual on Woods' part, too, based on everything that Woods has said about Jenner since she gave birth to Stormi earlier this year.

Although Jenner said during an episode of Life of Kylie last year that she thinks it is hard for Woods to be her friend because of all of the "attention," according to People, it's clear that Stormi has only brought the friends closer together and made them even stronger. And that is so refreshing to hear.