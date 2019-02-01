One year ago today, many people were unaware that, then-20-year-old, Kylie Jenner had given birth. It wasn't until three days later when she would announce that she not only was pregnant for the past nine months, but had also given birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1, 2018. Needless to say, a lot has changed in the past year and Kylie Jenner's heartwarming birthday message to Stormi simply highlights that.

It's been quite the year for Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott. After welcoming their daughter last year, they've often shared insight into their lives as parents. Throughout the year, fans have followed along with them experiencing all of Stormi's milestones for the first time, and it's clear that Jenner and Scott could not be any happier to have their little girl in their lives.

And on Friday, the proud mama took to Instagram and shared brand new photos and videos of her adorable daughter and Scott for the first time. "How did I get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby," Jenner captioned her Instagram post. "I just couldn't have dreamt you up, Storm."

Awwwww.

Jenner continued, writing the sweetest words that Stormi will definitely cherish when she gets older. "I wish you could stay this little forever and I could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours," she wrote. "I know you won't remember much about the first year of your life but I pray that you'll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world."

The gushing mom added, "My love for you grows a thousand miles a minute. Every day with you is the best day of my life. Happy birthday to my angel on earth."

And Jenner's closest friends and family members reiterated this sweet message to Stormi in the comments of the photo.

"I'm crying, cool," Stormi's aunt, Kendall Jenner, commented on the photo.

"Awwwww, the sweetest baby girl!" Kim Kardashian wrote.

"Happy birthday little smush girl," family friend, Hailey Bieber added.

Jenner's family also took to Instagram to share some super adorable photos of Stormi in honor of her first birthday. Kim Kardashian posted the cutest photo of her daughter Chicago with Stormi in matching pink baby walkers. Considering Chicago and Stormi are just three weeks apart in age, it makes sense why Kardashian would be so quick to wish her niece a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to the sweetest baby girl Stormi," she captioned the adorable photo.

Kendall Jenner also wrote the nicest post of her own for her niece.

"Your energy is powerful, I hope the world offers you nothing but beautiful things," the proud aunt wrote. "I love you Stormeroo!"

But they weren't the only people to make posts for Jenner's daughter. Stormi's dad, of course, also had the sweetest things to say.

"It's my queen, my heart, my air, my everything," Scott wrote on Instagram. "Stormi's birthday today. I love you so much baby."

Now that Stormi is officially 1 year old, that means that she will be having her first birthday party very soon — and there is no doubt that these famous family members (along with all of Jenner's other siblings) will be in attendance. And don't worry — Stormi will definitely be having a first birthday party. In June, her mom took to Snapchat, where she told fans that she was already planning her daughter's birthday party, five months in advance, according to People.

Stormi's first year has been so exciting to follow from afar and hopefully her mom will keep us all updated in the years to come. Happy birthday, Stormi!