A toddler's voice is perhaps the sweetest sound on Earth, but keeping up a conversation with someone that age can get a little, umm, tedious. Even Kylie Jenner's conversations with her 2-year-old daughter Stormi include a lot that answering the same question over and over again kind of thing.

On Tuesday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a few videos on her Instagram Story of her enjoying some one-on-one time with her adorable little girl, who celebrated her second birthday last month. Sitting by the pool and discussing a leaf floating nearby, Jenner repeatedly and very patiently answered Stormi's question: "What's that noise, mommy?" Those regular everyday moments so cherished by parents of toddlers everywhere.

In the first video Jenner shared on Instagram, she asks Stormi if the water in the pool is cold or warm. The tot answers "warm" and that is that. The other videos, however, find Stormi asking her mother about various sounds. "What's that sound, mommy? ... What's that sound?" The patient mama attributes the sounds to either a leaf blower or someone cleaning or cutting down a tree. (Another thing about having conversations with toddlers: they have lots of questions and you don't always have the answers.)

Do you know what toddlers do have though? An endless interest in what their parents might have to say (well, as long as they're not saying "no," of course). Jenner ended the sweet videos with one of her little girl happily running through the grass with the message "love of my life."

As Stormi gets older and develops her own personality, it looks like Jenner will be more than happy to answer all of her daughter's burning questions. One patient conversation at a time.